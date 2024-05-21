COMMISSIONER MILLER HONORS PATRICK GOTTSCH’S REMARKABLE CONTRIBUTIONS TO AGRICULTURE

Agriculture communities mourn the loss of industry visionary Patrick Gottsch

Austin – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller paid tribute to his dear friend and the founder of Rural Media Group, Patrick Gottsch. Nationwide, the agriculture community is celebrating his remarkable contributions to agriculture, rural America, and the Western lifestyle industry through his visionary leadership at RFD-TV, The Cowboy Channel, The Cowgirl Channel, and Rural Radio 147. Patrick Gottsch began his career in rural broadcasting in Texas, starting at Superior Livestock Auction in 1991. For over 35 years, he dedicated his life to promoting and celebrating rural America, directly bringing the stories of farmers, ranchers, and Western sports to homes nationwide.

Gottsch transformed rural broadcasting, giving farmers, ranchers, and rural communities a vital voice and showing the rest of America the importance of preserving our Western heritage. His commitment to supporting rural America significantly impacted the agriculture industry and communities that rely upon it.

"Patrick Gottsch was a monumental figure in the agricultural community, using his various communication channels to shine a light on rural America," said Commissioner Sid Miller. "His dedication to preserving and promoting agriculture was unmatched, and his impact on rural broadcasting was truly historic. Patrick’s legacy will continue to inspire and support rural communities for generations to come."

Under Gottsch’s leadership, Rural Media Group became the premier network championing agricultural news, rural sports, and Western culture. These platforms have become indispensable resources for farmers, ranchers, and rural residents, providing important information and entertainment that celebrates their uniquely American way of life.

"Patrick and I shared a common vision of supporting and uplifting the agricultural community," Commissioner Miller continued. "Our friendship and collaboration have been instrumental in promoting Texas agriculture. Patrick’s work has not only benefited rural America but has also educated and entertained millions who cherish the traditions and values of rural America."

Commissioner Miller extended his heartfelt gratitude to Patrick Gottsch for his commitment and service to the agriculture industry.

“May God be with his family during this difficult time,” Miller emphasized. “Texas will do all we can to honor Patrick by continuing his legacy of excellence and advocacy for rural America.”