Thirty-five new homes open for Indigenous people in Vernon

CANADA, May 21 - Indigenous individuals, families and Elders living in Vernon now have access to 35 new affordable homes with the opening of Thunderbird Manor – Phase 2.

“The opening of Thunderbird Manor – Phase 2 means more Indigenous families in Vernon will have affordable housing options in their community, near their families and their culture,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Through the Indigenous Housing Fund, we’re partnering with Indigenous non-profit housing providers, First Nations and other Indigenous organizations to create more homes like this that meet the needs of Indigenous families and individuals on and off reserve.”

Located at 5577 27 Ave., the new five-storey building provides one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes for Indigenous Peoples with moderate and low incomes. Nine of the homes are fully accessible for people living with disabilities. The remaining 26 homes are adaptable, accommodating older residents who wish to continue living in their homes as they age.

“Our government has been making significant investments address housing needs, including more than 600 homes in Vernon,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “By providing more affordable housing options, we’re ensuring Vernon remains livable, with homes specifically created for Indigenous families. I’m proud to see more affordable options being created in our community.”

Three of the one-bedroom homes will be reserved for young people, from 16 to 19, who live independently. The homes, which received funding under the Ministry of Children and Family Development Services Agreement, are intended to support young people in the community, while offering additional counselling resources.

“Thunderbird Manor – Phase 2 is owned and operated by Vernon Native Housing Society. It is situated next door to Thunderbird Manor – Phase 1,” said Valerie Chiba, board president, Vernon Native Housing Society. “Combined, these 73 units provide housing for Indigenous families, seniors and Elders, youth, and individuals and families with mobility challenges. We are so pleased to add these stunning buildings to our housing programs.”

Thunderbird Manor – Phase 2 is owned and operated by Vernon Native Housing Society. It is situated next to the first phase of Thunderbird Manor, which provides 35 rental homes for Indigenous Peoples and non-Indigenous people in the community, and is close to amenities, services and transit.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes that have been delivered or underway including more than 600 homes in Vernon. Through the Province’s Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund, including these homes in Vernon, more than 1,500 homes have opened, are under construction or in development in B.C. since 2018.

Grace Lore, Minister of Children and Family Development –

“Having vulnerable youth and young adults living with their Indigenous Elders, allows them the opportunity to learn about their culture and community, all while living in a safe, secure housing. Thank you to the Vernon Native Housing Society for their leadership and action in supporting vital housing for young people in the community of Vernon.”

Victor Cumming, mayor, city of Vernon –

“By collaborating with Vernon Native Housing and BC Housing, we tackle the pressing need for affordable housing in the community. Creating accessible homes near essential services, parks, schools and public transit paves the way for a more resilient and equitable community.”

Chief Byron Louis, Okanagan Indian Band –

“We’re happy to hear about the second phase of Thunderbird Manor opening, providing more affordable housing units for local Indigenous families. With costs high in the region and rental housing supply at a low, 35 new units are a great start. Hhowever, there is always room for more affordable living initiatives for Indigenous Peoples.”

