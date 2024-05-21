Governor announces judicial appointment of Brad Keeler

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Monday the appointment of Brad Keeler as an Eleventh Judicial District Court Judge.

Keeler’s appointment fills the seat left vacant due to the retirement of the Honorable Judge Louis E. DePauli, Jr.

Since 2003, Keeler practiced as an attorney at Keeler & Keeler, LLP, most recently holding the title of partner. Keeler is a graduate of Baylor University and Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law 2000-2002. He was admitted to the New Mexico Bar in 2002.

Keeler’s appointment begins June 8, 2024.