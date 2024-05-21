22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Burlison circuit, Roither associate circuit judge vacancies in St. Louis





21 May 2024





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Rex Burlison. The commission also is accepting applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by Governor Michael L. Parson’s appointment of Judge David Roither to fill the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven Ohmer.





The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit and associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.





Application materials are linked below.









Applications, including Page 1 Confidential Information, will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2024, via e-mail only to 22ndJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov . Applicants who wish to be considered for both openings shall send two cover letters, one for each opening, with their completed application. Applicants who pursued the most recent Ohmer vacancy do not need to submit a full application but may forward a letter of interest instead, while documenting any applicable changes since submitting their last application. Letters should be e-mailed to: 22ndJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov , and the e-mail’s subject line should reference the position(s) for which the applicant is applying.





The commission expects to conduct interviews Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12, 2024, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees whose names will be submitted to the governor.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark, II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Devoti; Eva Frazer; Chris Goodson; and Erica Slater.









Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the vacancies close.





Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



