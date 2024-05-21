Submit Release
SL Green Realty Corp. to Participate in Nareit’s 2024 REITweek

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that Harrison Sitomer, Chief Investment Officer, Matt DiLiberto, Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Durels, EVP, Director of Leasing and Real Property, will participate in a moderated Company presentation at Nareit’s 2024 REITweek on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 10:15 AM ET. The Company presentation will be webcast.

The live audio-webcast can be accessed in listen-only mode in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at http://slgreen.com/ under “Presentations & Webcasts” and a replay of the audio-webcast will be available via the same link.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2024, SL Green held interests in 57 buildings totaling 32.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.8 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

