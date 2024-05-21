Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call – Thursday, August 1, 2024, 11 a.m. ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (“RHP”), a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in group-oriented, upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2024 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 1, 2024.



To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-225-9448 and use conference ID: RHPQ224. The call will be available for replay through August 8, 2024, by dialing 800-753-9134; a conference ID is not required. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Investor Relations website at http://ir.rymanhp.com.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company also owns a controlling 70% equity interest in a business comprised of a number of entertainment and media assets, known as the Opry Entertainment Group (“OEG”). These assets include the Grand Ole Opry, the legendary weekly showcase of country music’s finest performers; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied live music venue and former home of the Grand Ole Opry; WSM-AM, the Opry’s radio home; Ole Red, a brand of Blake Shelton-themed bar, music venue and event spaces; Category 10, a Luke Combs-themed bar, music venue and event space currently under construction; and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office, and retail complex located in Austin, Texas (“Block 21”). RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.