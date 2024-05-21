Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,008 in the last 365 days.

Plexus to Present at the 2024 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

NEENAH, WI, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today that it will attend the 2024 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on June 4, 2024. During the conference, Stifel will host a fireside chat with Plexus’ management team at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be available via live webcast.

What: Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference
When: Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time
Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel89/plxs/2142056
Replay: The webcast will be available through the following link for 90 days following the live event: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel89/plxs/2142056
   

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus
Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 20,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Plexus to Present at the 2024 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more