Public consultation launched on £20k threshold for charities in NI

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has launched a public consultation on a threshold below which charities in Northern Ireland would not be required to register with the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland, or to provide an annual report and accounts.

The consultation will also seek views on the regulatory framework for those charities falling below the threshold and choosing not to register.

The consultation follows provision made within the Charities Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 that allows the Department for Communities (DfC) to introduce a registration threshold to remove the requirement for low-income charities to register with the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland. This has the potential to reduce the administrative burden for small charities and remove barriers to volunteering.

The primary aim of the consultation is to build on information already gathered in collaboration with sectoral representatives and the Commission on how a threshold could operate in Northern Ireland, including the shape of the regulatory framework for those charities falling below the threshold and choosing not to register.

The consultation is open to everyone to respond and will last for twelve weeks, closing on 11 August 2024.

The department is also holding consultation information sessions to assist you in responding to the questionnaire. Attendees should book if wishing to attend these events via the links below:

Strule Arts Centre (Omagh) - 11/06/2024 - 12.00 to 13.00

Book for Strule Arts Centre

NICVA (Belfast) - 12/06/2024 - 11.00 to 12.00

Book for NICVA

Ballybot House (Newry) - 18/06/2024 - 11.30 to 12.30

Book for Ballybot House

The Braid (Ballymena) - 19/06/2024 - 11.00 to 12.00

Book for the Braid

Online Event - 25/06/2024 - 17.00 to 18.00

Book for Online Event

Holywell Trust (Londonderry) - 26/06/2024 - 12.00 to 13.00

Book for Hollywell Trust

More information regarding the consultation, including how to respond can be found at Communities consultations.

The consultation will run for twelve weeks from 20 May to 11 August 2024. Views are sought from charities, including their trustees, members, representative groups and beneficiaries, funders, charity lawyers, charity accountants, independent examiners and members of the public who wish to contribute.

This consultation is in relation to a £20k registration threshold which applies to Northern Ireland only.

The Charities Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 allows that the Department for Communities may introduce a registration threshold for charities within Northern Ireland. This consultation forms a critical part of a staged process of engagement to inform on how a registration threshold would operate. A formal policy response to the consultation will be published on the department’s website.

