RE: Woods Hill Road, Cook Road and Bushey Road Swanton
The roadways are now open and traffic is flowing normally.
From: Trombino, Sam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, May 21, 2024 2:50 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Woods Hill Road, Cook Road and Bushey Road Swanton
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
The Woods Hill Road, Cook Road, and Bushey Road intersection in the town of Swanton is closed in all directions currently due to a motor vehicle crash.
There is no time frame for re-opening the roadways, but appropriate updates will be sent when available.
Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternative routes,
Drive carefully.