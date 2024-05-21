Submit Release
RE: Woods Hill Road, Cook Road and Bushey Road Swanton

The roadways are now open and traffic is flowing normally.

 

Subject: Woods Hill Road, Cook Road and Bushey Road Swanton

 

The Woods Hill Road, Cook Road, and Bushey Road intersection in the town of Swanton is closed in all directions currently due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

 

There is no time frame for re-opening the roadways, but appropriate updates will be sent when available.

 

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternative routes,

 

Drive carefully.

 

 

 

