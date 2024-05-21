Governor Abbott Appoints Hampton To Texas State Board Of Examiners Of Marriage And Family Therapists

TEXAS, May 21 - May 21, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lee Hampton to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Marriage and Family Therapists for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board licenses and regulates marriage and family therapists in Texas.

Lee Hampton of Bellaire is president of LAH53, LLC, a small business specializing in residential and commercial construction. He is a board member of the City of Bellaire Planning and Zoning Commission, board member and treasurer of Plant It Forward, and chairman of the Southern University Engineering Alumni Society. Hampton received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Southern University and Master of Science in Computer Engineering from North Carolina A&T State University.