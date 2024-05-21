Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Hampton To Texas State Board Of Examiners Of Marriage And Family Therapists

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lee Hampton to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Marriage and Family Therapists for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board licenses and regulates marriage and family therapists in Texas.

Lee Hampton of Bellaire is president of LAH53, LLC, a small business specializing in residential and commercial construction. He is a board member of the City of Bellaire Planning and Zoning Commission, board member and treasurer of Plant It Forward, and chairman of the Southern University Engineering Alumni Society. Hampton received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Southern University and Master of Science in Computer Engineering from North Carolina A&T State University.

