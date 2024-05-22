The Kevin Virgil Challenge: Exposing the True Cost of Employer-Sponsored Insurance

The Kevin Virgil Challenge is a call to action for all politicians at all levels of government to address the rising cost of health Insurance

Teachers are doubly scammed because they pay $2,258 monthly and also pay Teachers’ Union Dues!” — Ron Greiner

AMES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Lee Benham of scalableinsuranceservices.com and Ron Greiner of save101.com founders of Republican Entitlement Reforms, issued the Kevin Virgil Challenge to every politician in America. They call upon politicians to identify a single school district in the United States where teachers are charged more for Employer-Sponsored Insurance (ESI) than in Sioux City, Iowa.

Starting July 1st, 2024, Sioux City teachers will be required to pay a staggering $2,258 per month to add a spouse and child to the district's "Value Plan" PPO. This equates to an annual cost of $27,096 for teachers who are mothers, with taxpayers footing an additional $10,827 for a total annual premium of $37,920.

"This is an outrage," said Lee Benham. "Teachers are the backbone of our communities, and they deserve affordable health Insurance. The fact that they are being forced to pay such exorbitant rates for insurance is simply unacceptable."

"The Kevin Virgil Challenge is a call to action for all politicians at all levels of government," added Ron Greiner. "We need to address the rising cost of health Insurance and ensure that our teachers have access to affordable, high-quality insurance."

Benham and Greiner hope that the Kevin Virgil Challenge will raise awareness about the high cost of ESI for everyone and spur action from politicians. Benham and Greiner’s plan will save trillions of dollars and provide every American with quality health insurance. The United States is over 34 trillion in debt and rising daily. The absorbent cost of health insurance needs to be addressed immediately. America needs at least one politician to be a leader in eliminating the trillions of wasteful spending. Republican Entitlement Reform will not only save trillions but will also create wealth for future health care needs. The plan puts money back into the people's pockets not insurance companies' profits. The people then have the power to decide how their money is spent.

Politicians from coast to coast have been incompetent in dealing with the hyperinflation of health insurance as evidence by this video from 2014 showing the cost of employer-based insurance in Iowa has nearly tripled in less than 10 years.

Republican Entitlement Reform is endorsing Kevin Virgil to be the politician in congress to lead the fight to save taxpayers trillions, eliminate taxes and build wealth.

H.S.A.'s are the only account with tax free deposits, growth and withdrawals. Total tax freedom!

Ron Greiner: First to market the tax free H.S.A.

Lee Benham: First to market the Medicare M.S.A.

