RealActivity, LLC Secures Multi-Year Agreement with Dartmouth Health, Expands Physician Experience Platform

RealActivity, LLC, a leading provider of AI-powered physician experience platforms, today announced a new three-year agreement with Dartmouth Health

BOSTON, MA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealActivity, LLC, a pioneer in AI-driven solutions for healthcare, is thrilled to announce a new three-year licensing agreement and SLA with Dartmouth Health, one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers. This agreement effective from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2027, affirms Dartmouth Health's commitment to leveraging RealActivity's Physician Experience Platform to enhance clinical activity reporting and provider services and combat physician burnout.

Revolutionizing Healthcare with AI: The RealActivity platform integrates seamlessly with Dartmouth Health's systems, providing physicians with a unified view of patient data and actionable AI-driven insights. This streamlines workflows and significantly improves decision-making processes, leading to better patient outcomes and enhanced physician satisfaction.

A Testimonial to Success: "AI is the single most important new tool for healthcare leaders in 2024," said Brian M. Smoker, Provider Services and Physician Compliance at Dartmouth Health

Looking Ahead: With discussions underway to bring this technology to more healthcare systems, RealActivity is poised for further expansion. "Our continued partnership with Dartmouth Health and the interest from other major health systems underscore the value and impact of our solutions. We are dedicated to improving healthcare delivery globally," says Paul Swider, CEO of RealActivity.

About RealActivity, LLC:

At RealActivity, we're not just adapting to the future of healthcare—we're creating it. Our revolutionary Physicians Experience Copilot™️ and Intelligent Attestations™️ are at the heart of this transformation, redefining the daily routines of physicians. By safeguarding provider time, we not only enhance their working environment but also protect the invaluable human touch that is essential in healthcare.

Ensuring Compliance and Consistency

Our platform ensures stringent compliance with CMS regulations, helping hospitals meet complex legal requirements without administrative strain. At the same time, it provides a singular, reliable version of operational data. This clarity and consistency are crucial for efficient hospital leadership and informed decision-making.

Accessibility Through Innovation

Understanding the dynamic nature of healthcare, we ensure that all these benefits are easily accessible. Our mobile app integrates voice technology, allowing healthcare professionals to interact with our platform effortlessly, anytime and anywhere. This not only saves time but also makes the technology an intuitive extension of the healthcare professionals' daily workflow.

