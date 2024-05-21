Submit Release
FEMA Assistance is Available at Spring Branch Family Development Center in Houston

AUSTIN – Texans who need help applying for FEMA assistance can meet with Disaster Survivor Assistance crews at the Spring Branch Family Development Center in Houston beginning May 21. These crews can assist anyone affected by the recent severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding to kickstart their recovery.

Impacted residents of Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker counties can visit to get help applying for FEMA assistance, ask questions and learn about available resources. No appointment is needed.

Crews will be available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday at:

Spring Branch Family Development Center 

8575 Pitner Road 

Houston, TX 77080 

Residents impacted by the storms do not have to meet with FEMA in person to apply for assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. Survivors can also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. Help is available in most languages – if you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Residents should be prepared to provide the following information when applying with FEMA:

  • Social Security number
  • Address of the damaged property
  • Description of the damage
  • Information about insurance coverage
  • A current contact telephone number
  • An address where you can receive mail
  • Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

