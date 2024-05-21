On This Page

Date: September 14 - 15, 2021 Day1: Tue, Sep 14 11:00 AM - 5:35 PM ET Day2: Wed, Sep 15 11:00 AM - 5:15 PM ET

The virtual conference brings together outsourcing facilities, regulators and industry leadership to engage on emerging industry topics and best practices to improve the overall quality of compounded drugs, focusing on a culture of quality.

Agenda and Bios

The conference will provide opportunities for you to:

Discuss the importance of having a culture of quality in outsourcing facilities

Expand knowledge of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) and key policies

Enhance understanding of inspectional processes and regulatory requirements

Listen to diverse stakeholder perspectives on the future of the outsourcing facility sector

Build knowledge of compounding law and policy, for those new to the industry (pre-conference session)

Date

September 14-15, 2021

An optional pre-conference session geared toward first time attendees will be held on September 13, 2021.

Location

The 2021 Compounding Quality Center of Excellence will take place virtually. Find registration information below.

Agenda

View the Schedule At-A-Glance for a general overview of the conference schedule as well as the types of sessions offered:

Final Agenda (PDF - 77 KB)

Virtual Conference Agenda

This year’s conference sessions relate to the importance of working together to ensure the culture of quality in the compounding industry. All sessions were developed with a focus on improving the quality of compounded drugs to promote patient safety. Hear viewpoints from FDA and industry leaders and gain knowledge of the field’s path forward.

Take advantage of interactive and educational sessions.

Culture of quality

Hear from industry leaders on building and sustaining a culture of quality in outsourcing facilities, including what quality means to them and how they implemented quality in their field.

CGMP sessions

Learn from experts about current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) expectations and best practices, including deep-dive sessions on Quality Management Systems, Stability Evaluation, and establishing robust SOPs.

Compounding policy updates

Hear from FDA about the latest policies applicable to drug compounding, including compounding during COVID-19 and the use of bulk drug substances.

Intended Audience

The virtual conference is recommended for the following audience:

Outsourcing Facilities

Compounding pharmacies with interest in the outsourcing facility sector

State Pharmacy Regulators

Hospital pharmacies

Physician specialties using compounded drugs

Purchasers and insurers

Continuing Education Credits

Continuing education credits will be available. More information on receiving continuing education credits will be available prior to the conference.

Questions

Please contact the Compounding Quality Center of Excellence with any questions.

We look forward to you attending the 2021 Compounding Quality Center of Excellence Virtual Conference.