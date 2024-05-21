NOW HIRING: TBI Special Agent Criminal Investigator, TBI Police Officer, and Admin Services Assistant

TBI SPECIAL AGENT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR 1 Technology and Innovation Division Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit 3 Vacancies Locations: Madison County Washington County

Digital Forensics Squad: TBI Agents assigned to the Digital Forensics Squad support all TBI Divisions, State, Federal, and Local law enforcement agencies by conducting cutting edge Digital Forensics examinations of computers, cell phones and other types of digital devices, as well as audio and video enhancement and processing of infotainment systems. These investigations range from homicides, drug trafficking, public corruption, sex crimes, and Cybercrime amongst others. Agents in this squad receive best-in-class training involving next generation software tools for the extraction and examination of evidence located in digital devices.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree. Preferred Qualifications: 15 Hours of Collegiate level computer related training OR at least three years’ work experience in an Information Technology or Information Security role. Experience with networks, operating systems, software development, systems administration, or application logs. Experience with cell phone toll records analysis. Additionally, possession of an advanced IT related certification or training is preferred (e.g., CompTIA A+, Net+, Security+, CEH, GSEC, SANS training, CISSP, etc.).

Monthly Salary: $5,508 – $8,783

Pay Incentives Above the Minimum: 5% additional for Education/Skills/Knowledge: Graduate Degree or Relevant Certification & Up to 10% for Experience: 2% per year of investigative law enforcement experience.

For Additional Information: Please visit www.TBIjobs.com or email TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 58151. These positions will be posted on May 21, 2024 – May 27, 2024, for five business days.

TBI POLICE OFFICER Protective Services Unit 1 Vacancy Davidson County

Job Duties: Serves as first responder for any incident that may occur at Tennessee Bureau of Investigation facilities, or any area Tennessee Bureau of Investigation may be operating in. Performs law enforcement duties to protect themselves and others. (Including but not limited to using force, up to and including deadly force; performing strenuous physical activity such as pursuing, subduing, and/or apprehending suspects; participating in physical training activities such as Close Quarters Conflict Control (CQC), firearms qualification and weapons handling; and operating vehicles in emergency and non-emergency situations, etc.) Serves as initial contact for anyone who conducts business at TBI facilities to support all agency operations. Assists TBI Special Agents in investigative operations including but not limited to Human Trafficking, search warrants, arrest warrants, prisoner transports, crime scene security, etc. in support of investigative activities. Conducts background investigations on internal and external customers to support TBI hiring practices and internal hiring managers and in compliance with state statute.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an associate degree, or 2 years of qualifying coursework. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional law enforcement or police work can be substituted for the required education to a maximum of two years.

Monthly Salary: $4,450 – $6,658

For Additional Information: Please visit www.TBIjobs.com or email TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at http://www.tn.gov/careers. Please apply on job opening 58148. This position will be posted on May 21, 2024 –May 27, 2024 for five business days.

ADMIN SERVICES ASSISTANT 3 Protective Services Unit 1 Vacancy TBI Headquarters Nashville

Summary: Responsible for coordinating with applicants for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and other state agencies to obtain necessary information to initiate and complete a background investigation. Assists the TBI Police by maintaining an accurate log of applicants, assigning investigations, scheduling interviews, facilitating travel for officers, and ensuring that division support needs are met. Additional responsibilities include, but are not limited to, coordinating schedules for pre-employment polygraph exams; preparing reports, correspondence, and spreadsheets; and maintaining office supplies. Applicants must demonstrate competency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree AND experience equivalent to three years of increasingly responsible full-time professional staff administrative experience. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time increasingly responsible sub professional, paraprofessional, or professional experience may be substituted for the required education, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years. Substitution of Education for Experience: Additional graduate coursework in public administration, business administration, or other acceptable field may be substituted for the required experience, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of two years. OR Two years of increasingly responsible professional administrative services experience with the State of Tennessee

Monthly Salary: $3,958 – $5,950

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 58149. This position will remain posted from May 21 – May 27, 2024, for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.