State coastal agency announces funding to keep local waterways clean; highlights boater safety programs for National Safe Boating Week

The N.C. Department of Environment Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is accepting applications for approximately $170,000 in funding under the North Carolina Marine Sewage Pumpout Station Grant Program. This grant program provides financial assistance through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Clean Vessel Act (CVA) to marinas (private and commercial), gas/service docks, fish houses, seafood dealers and other boat docking facilities for the installation and/or renovation of pumpout stations in the 20 coastal counties to improve water quality by reducing sewage discharge from recreational vessels in North Carolina.

Financial assistance will be provided in the form of matching grants of up to $20,000. Grant recipients must provide a minimum of 25% match.

“The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management is grateful for these funds that will continue to provide resources to maintain clean coastal waters,” said Division Director Tancred Miller. “With more than 50 certified marinas in our state as part of the NC Clean Marina Program, marina operators are true partners in our commitment to help safeguard the coastal environment.”

Application guidelines and forms are available online. Completed applications may be emailed to Pat Durrett at pat.durrett@deq.nc.gov or submitted by USPS to:

Pat Durrett, Clean Marina Coordinator

NC Division of Coastal Management

400 Commerce Ave.

Morehead City, NC 28557

Past examples of CVA-funded projects in North Carolina include the installation of fixed pumpout units at marinas in Carolina Beach and Bradley Creek. Both marinas are in designated “No Discharge Zones”.

The NC Clean Marina Program is designed to assist marinas and boatyards in protecting our environment through the use of best management and operation practices. The program is designed to show that marina operators can help safeguard the environment by adopting best practices for hazardous waste management, handling boat sewage, boat maintenance, spill response, and hurricane preparation and operations that go above and beyond regulatory requirements.

The North Carolina Clean Boater Program is an important part of the North Carolina Clean Marina program. Both programs are voluntary. By adopting pollution prevention measures and using best management practices, NC Clean Boaters can take satisfaction in knowing that they are doing their part in keeping North Carolina waterways and shores clean; making sure the watercraft is properly registered and meets the state requirements for safety, preserving our waterways for future generations and learning and teaching clean and safe boating habits.

For information about any NC Boater program, contact Pat Durrett at pat.durrett@deq.nc.gov or 252-808-7858 (mobile) or office (252) 515-5405.

NC DEQ Division of Coastal Management

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) works to protect, conserve and manage the state’s coastal resources through an integrated program of planning, permitting, education and research. DCM carries out the state’s Coastal Area Management Act, the Dredge and Fill Law and the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 in the 20 coastal counties, using rules and policies of the NC Coastal Resources Commission, known as the CRC. The division serves as staff to the CRC. Click here to learn more about the Division of Coastal Management.

