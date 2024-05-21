Submit Release
Job in Ukraine: senior campaign manager at Recovery and Reform Delivery Office 

The Recovery and Reform Delivery Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is looking for a Senior Campaign Manager.

The Recovery and Reform Delivery Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is a group of Ukrainian professionals (non-civil servants) funded on a temporary basis through the Ukraine Recovery and Reform Architecture Programme (URA) programme that provides targeted technical support, and assists the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the design and implementation of priority reforms. 

The Senior Campaign Manager will create and disseminate communication products on Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, including supporting the management of relevant government online communication resources on European integration (European integration portal, Facebook page, etc.).

This consultancy assignment is expected to start in June 2024 and has an estimated duration till 31 August 2025.

The deadline for applications is 29 May.

