ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Launches Great American Getaway Tourism Brand, Embarks on Statewide RV Tour to Encourage Tens of Millions Within a Few Hours’ Drive to Visit Pennsylvania

“There truly is no better endorsement than the Governor and his family traveling the state, sharing their experiences and their passion for all things Pennsylvania.”

Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro and statewide tourism leaders unveiled Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand and summer travel marketing campaign to encourage more people to travel across and visit the Commonwealth – Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway. Governor Shapiro is now on a week-long RV tour ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, embarking on his own Great American Getaway to promote the new brand and Pennsylvania’s tourism industry all across the Commonwealth across more than 50 stops and 14 counties over the next six days.

Pennsylvania is a premier weekend getaway destination within close driving proximity to major hubs along the East Coast – and our main streets and small towns, world class restaurants and bars, renowned historical sites, thrilling outdoor recreation, and top tier events and sports can be experienced in a single weekend by nearly 72 million people who live within a four-hour drive of thousands of getaways and experiences.

Tourism is a key piece of the Governor’s economic development strategy, generating $76 billion and supporting more than 486,000 jobs a year in PA – and the new brand builds on Governor Shapiro’s proposed $18 million tourism investment to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs.

Read what statewide tourism, hospitality, and economic development leaders and groups are saying about Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand:

TOURISM AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT LEADERS & GROUPS:

Katie Beekman, General Manager of the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: “On behalf of the RailRiders, we are honored to host Governor Shapiro and all of you today to kickoff of a program that promotes travel & tourism across the Commonwealth. Support and promotion of our venue by both local and statewide visitors’ programs attract new faces to PNC field and offer us the opportunity to showcase a first-class facility that hosts not only minor league baseball, but community events, a roster of high school and collegiate games, as well as national touring artists and performers. Thanks to Governor Shapiro’s significant investment in Pennsylvania’s tourism industry, venues like ours continue will to thrive and create jobs within our local communities.”

Joe Massaro, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association: “Pennsylvania’s tourism and hospitality industry is thrilled to see Governor Shapiro’s commitment to tourism, not just in word but in action. His proposed investment in this year’s fiscal year budget will be a game changer for the tourism industry and our members – the nearly 27,000 eating and drinking and 1,700 lodging establishments across Pennsylvania – along with tens of thousands of businesses that benefit from PA’s tourism activity. We are all excited to welcome the Governor and his family into our communities and businesses as they travel across Pennsylvania on their epic road trip. There truly is no better endorsement than the Governor and his family traveling the state, sharing their experiences and their passion for all things Pennsylvania.”

Curt Camoni, Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau Executive Director: “We are honored that Governor Shapiro chose NEPA to launch this new brand and summer advertising campaign. These initiatives, along with the investment in Pennsylvania’s tourism industry included in the Governor’s budget will drive visitors and economic growth for all regions of the state. We hope to welcome new travelers to Lackawanna County this summer as they enjoy their Great American Getaway.”

Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH: “On behalf of VisitPITTSBURGH, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration on the launch of a new tourism brand – the Great American Getaway – for the Commonwealth. We applaud Governor Shapiro for his vision, leadership and commitment to raising the profile of the travel and tourism industry in Pennsylvania. The Great American Getaway celebrates our state’s rich history, while showcasing the diverse and vibrant attractions that Pennsylvania has to offer – including the authentic experiences found right here in Pittsburgh. This exciting new global brand will undoubtedly enhance our state’s reputation as a premier travel destination – and just in time for peak travel season. I look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Governor’s Office and the Department of Community and Economic Development to promote our region’s unique cultural, historical and recreational experiences to travelers worldwide.”

Penn’s Northeast: “Today at PNC Field in Moosic, Governor Josh Shapiro, PA DCED Secretary Rick Siger, and state tourism leaders revealed a new state tourism and summer travel campaign to showcase Pennsylvania as The Great American Getaway!”

Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission: “Commonwealth unveils Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand and summer travel marketing campaign to encourage more people to travel across and visit the Commonwealth – Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway.”

PA Municipal League: “Governor Shapiro Launches New State Tourism Brand: Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway to Encourage Tens of Millions Within a Few Hours’ Drive to Visit Pennsylvania.”

Visit Hershey & Harrisburg: “Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway! We’re proud here in Dauphin County to be part of what makes our state such a wonderful place to visit!”

Pocono Raceway: “Today we visited PNC Field in Moosic, PA to celebrate the launch of Pennsylvania’s new tourism brand- The Great American Getaway.”

Visit Philly: “We’re in the place where it all began. #PAGetaway”

ELECTED OFFICIALS:

PA Senate Dems: “Your getaway starts in the place where it all began: Pennsylvania. Whether you’re seeking outdoor adventures, small-town charm, iconic food or simply a peaceful weekend retreat, come see why Pennsylvania truly is the Great American Getaway!”

Representative Donna Oberlander, Republican Chairman of the Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development Committee: “Pennsylvania’s new branding is as diverse as our Commonwealth. I am pleased to see a campaign that embraces all of what Pennsylvania has to offer, from history to outdoor recreational opportunities to our vast network of thriving small businesses this campaign will offer something for everyone including in-state travelers who are discovering hidden new gems or out- of-state travelers who will get to see Pennsylvania’s uniqueness for the first time.”

Representative Mary Jo Daley, Pennsylvania House Tourism Committee Chair: “Pennsylvania, the great American getaway! Pennsylvanians know that their neighborhood is the best place to live, work and play in our great Commonwealth. Kudos to the Administration for summing up so nicely what we appreciate every day about our Commonwealth. From Lake Erie and the mountains in Pittsburgh, to the storied history of the Philadelphia region and everything in between, Pennsylvania invites you to explore its rich heritage, its museums and its natural beauty.”

