Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin’s Regular Press Conference on May 21, 2024

At the invitation of Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang, Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister I and Minister of Rural and Regional Development Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi will pay an official visit to China from May 22 to June 1.



At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Special Advisor to the President of Brazil Celso Amorim will visit China from May 22 to 29.

At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea will visit China from May 23 to 25.

People’s Daily: Lately, leaders of many countries and international organizations reaffirmed their commitment to the one-China principle and support for China’s reunification. Can you give us more details and what’s your comment?



Wang Wenbin: Over the past few weeks, leaders of many countries and international organizations have reaffirmed the commitment to the just cause of upholding the one-China principle, which shows that upholding the one-China principle is where global opinion trends.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is firmly committed to the one-China principle and this position will never change. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that the elections in the Taiwan region are China’s internal affair and other countries have no right to interfere or point fingers at it. He stressed once again that Uzbekistan’s commitment to firmly upholding the one-China principle will never waver. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed firm support for China on issues concerning Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang. Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan firmly upholds the one-China principle and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, which is beyond any doubt. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro noted there is but one China in the world and in the UN-centered international system. This is a fact that is beyond doubt. Any attempt to undermine the one-China principle is doomed to failure. Kiribati President and Foreign Minister Taneti Maamau stated support for the right position that China upholds on ensuring national reunification, sovereignty and territorial integrity and Kiribati’s commitment to UNGA Resolution 2758. The 33rd Ordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level adopted a resolution reaffirming the commitment to the one-China principle. The Prime Minister of Guyana Mark Phillips noted he does not support Taiwan in joining any international organization that requires sovereign statehood or participating in international conferences. The Prime Minister of Tonga Hu’akavameiliku said Tonga is committed to the one-China principle and firmly supports UNGA Resolution 2758. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sated that on the Taiwan question, Russia supports China in realizing national reunification and this position is very clear. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Marko Djuric said Serbia has only one policy on the Taiwan question, that is the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the friendly and brotherly China is inviolable. Serbia firmly supports the one-China principle, recognizes China within its full borders and believes that how to resolve issues including the Taiwan question is China’s own affair. Sri Lanka’s Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Botswana’s Speaker of the National Assembly Phandu Tombola Chaka Skelemani, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith, Office of the Palestinian President, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Executive Director of the South Centre and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization openly reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the one-China principle, following the UNGA Resolution 2758 and opposing all forms of “Taiwan independence” separatism.

As Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi pointed out, the one-China principle cannot be violated, separatist attempts for “Taiwan independence” are doomed to fail and the general trend of China’s reunification is irreversible. Each time “Taiwan independence” separatists make waves, it reinforces the global consensus that the one-China principle must be upheld and garners understanding and support for China’s position—a good example of the old Chinese adage “a just cause enjoys the support of many.” The abiding commitment of the international community to the one-China principle is unshakable and the trend of the history of China realizing complete reunification is unstoppable. Anyone trying to challenge the one-China principle and hinder China’s reunification is attempting the impossible and will only wreck their own reputation.

AFP: A US congressional investigation released yesterday found that automakers including the BMW had purchased parts from a Chinese manufacturer that is accused of participating in “forced labor” in Xinjiang. What’s China’s comment?



Wang Wenbin: The so-called US “Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act” does not prevent “forced labor,” but creates “forced unemployment.” The act does not protect human rights, but undermines the right to subsistence, employment and development of people in Xinjiang in the name of human rights. The act might as well be called the most notorious and egregious law against human rights in the 21st century. This act not only imposes illegal sanctions on Chinese companies, but also forces companies around the world to join in the US attempt to contain and suppress China in the name of “compliance” and tries to create a coalition for economic coercion. This is a deliberate US action to serve its selfish agenda at the expense of international economic and trade rules and industrial and supply chains. This is bullying and double standard at its worst. This is an attempt to reverse human development. China strongly condemns and opposes it, and will resolutely defend the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies.

Bloomberg: China and the US held the first meeting of government talks on AI in Geneva last week. How were the talks on AI going? What are the next steps? Did the talks produce any ground-breaking outcome?



Wang Wenbin: Both sides have released readouts on the talks. Let me stress that China upholds the principles of a people-centered approach and the development of AI for the good of humanity. We put equal emphasis on development and security, and work to ensure that AI is a force for good and ensure safety and fairness. We stand ready to work with the US to step up exchanges and cooperation on AI, explore ways to harness its benefits for sustainable development and have communication on risk mitigation.

Hubei Media Group: We noted lawmakers and former political figures from a handful of countries that have diplomatic relations with China attended the “inauguration ceremony” of Lai Ching-te or sent congratulations to Lai. What’s China’s comment?



Wang Wenbin: China strongly opposes official interaction of any form between China’s Taiwan region and countries that have diplomatic relations with China. This position is consistent and clear. The wrongful words and actions of a handful of countries and political figures violate the one-China principle and basic norms governing international relations, constitute blatant interference in China’s internal affairs, undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, and damage the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. China strongly condemns those words and actions.

The one-China principle is the political foundation and prerequisite for China to grow ties with other countries. The definition of the one-China principle is very clear, that is, there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. We ask relevant countries and politicians to stop their political manipulation on the Taiwan question, stop sending any wrong signal to the “Taiwan independence” separatists, and stop those wrongdoings that breach its credibility among the international community and hollow out the one-China principle.

As I have said, over the past few days, political leaders and people from various sectors in many countries have reaffirmed their commitment to the one-China principle and firm support for China’s just cause of opposing “Taiwan independence” separatism and striving for national reunification. The world has spoken up for justice. This once again demonstrates that the international community’s abiding commitment to the one-China principle is unshakable, the one-China principle must not be violated and the historical trend of China’s reunification cannot be reversed. To use Taiwan to contain China is to play with fire and will definitely backfire. China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its interests.

China News Service: China just announced the visit to China by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea. Can you share with us more on this visit? What’s China’s expectation for this visit?



Wang Wenbin: China and Cambodia have traditionally been close neighbors and iron-clad friends, and have stayed at the forefront of building a community with a shared future. Since last year, President Xi Jinping has met with King Norodom Sihamoni and Prime Minister Hun Manet, and maintained strategic communication with Samdech Techo Hun Sen, ushering in a new era of building a high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future. The two sides have signed the new action plan on building a community with a shared future, enriched the “diamond hexagon” bilateral cooperation framework, and made positive progresses on the building of the “industrial development corridor” and the “fish and rice corridor”. Last month, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Cambodia and co-chaired the Seventh Meeting of the China-Cambodia Intergovernmental Coordination Committee. The two sides reached important consensus on deepening the building of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

After becoming Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sok Chenda Sophea has expressed his wish to choose China as the destination of his first outbound visit. China appreciates this. Chinese leader will meet with him. Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold talks with him and the two of them will have exchange of views on implementing the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, deepening China-Cambodia comprehensive strategic cooperation, and international and regional issues of mutual interest. China hopes that through this visit, the two sides will make more substantive and solid progress in the building of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and contribute to the peace, stability and development of the region and the world.

AFP: Yesterday, a prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) sought arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister and senior leaders of Hamas for alleged war crimes. Although China is not a member state of the ICC, what’s China’s comment on its decision?



Wang Wenbin: We have noted relevant reports. We want to stress that the international community has overwhelming consensus on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ending the humanitarian crisis suffered by the Palestinians. The collective punishment of the Palestinian people should not continue any longer. On the question of Palestine, China always stands on the side of fairness and justice and on the side of international law. We support all efforts by the international community for a full, just and lasting settlement of the question of Palestine. We hope the ICC will maintain an objective and just position and lawfully perform its duties.

CRI: Could you share more details on Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Kazakhstan?



Wang Wenbin: On May 20, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi paid an official visit to Kazakhstan. Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu. The two foreign ministers signed a protocol with revisions of and supplements to the agreement on establishing the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee and met the press together.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that under the personal guidance and efforts of President Xi Jinping and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, China and Kazakhstan forged a permanent comprehensive strategic partnership and, on that basis, decided to build a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future, which have set the bar even higher, opened up new prospects and injected new impetus for bilateral relations. China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan to focus on implementing the common understandings reached by the two presidents, carry forward our traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and bring benefits to the two countries and peoples. Kazakhstan firmly upholds the one-China principle and supports China’s opposition to “Taiwan independence” separatism and effort to achieve national reunification as early as possible. This is much appreciated by China. China will, as always, support Kazakhstan in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and oppose any interference in Kazakhstan’s internal affairs.

The Kazakhstan side noted that Kazakhstan is a good partner that China can always trust. Strengthening friendship with China is a priority in Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. The deep friendship between the two presidents is an engine for Kazakhstan-China friendship and cooperation, and has guided bilateral relations into another “golden 30 years.” Kazakhstan stands ready to work with China to strive for the sustained and fast growth of bilateral relations in the spirit of good-neighborliness, friendship and mutual respect. The Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative put forward by President Xi are conducive to global security and sustainable development. Kazakhstan commends and actively supports the three initiatives. Kazakhstan is firmly committed to the one-China principle and this position will never change.

Both sides are of the view that the Kazakhstan-China relations have followed the prevailing trend of the times. Our ever-lasting friendship, high-level mutual trust, and commitment to sharing weal and woe together have come to define our bilateral relations. The two countries agreed to continue to draw on the complementarity of each other’s industrial and market advantages, conduct high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and create more favorable conditions to step up cooperation in China-Europe freight trains. Both sides believe that China-Kazakhstan people-to-people and cultural cooperation enjoys bright prospects and will make full use of Luban Workshop, Confucius Institute and other platforms, speed up the establishment of cultural centers in each other’s countries and build closer bonds and amity between the two peoples. Both sides commended the success of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi’an. With the Secretariat of the China-Central Asia mechanism launched in Xi’an, we look to work with other Central Asian countries to strengthen the mechanism, make it a success, and provide a strong boost to building a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future. Both sides stressed the importance to uphold the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law, implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, unequivocally oppose unilateralism, hegemonism and bullying, and make global governance more just and equitable.

Reuters: The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has congratulated Taiwan’s new leader. Does the Ministry have any comment on this?



Wang Wenbin: What the US has done seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint Communiqués, and breaches its political commitment to maintaining only cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations with the Taiwan region. This sends a seriously wrong signal to “Taiwan independence” separatist forces. China deplores and opposes it, and has made serious protests to the US.

There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests and is the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations. China firmly opposes official interaction in any form between Taiwan and the US and opposes US interference in Taiwan affairs in any form or under any pretext. We urge the US to correct its wrongdoing at once, act on President Biden’s commitment of not supporting “Taiwan independence,” “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan” and not using Taiwan as a tool to contain China, stop fudging and hollowing out the one-China principle, stop emboldening and supporting “Taiwan independence” separatist forces in any form and stop disrupting peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

“Taiwan independence” leads nowhere and anyone who connives at and supports “Taiwan independence” is doomed to failure. No external interference can hold back the trend toward China’s reunification. Any attempt to challenge the one-China principle and endanger China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity will be met with China’s resolute response.

Beijing Youth Daily: Recently, Taiwan’s “foreign affairs department” issued a statement protesting the mainland’s condemnation over the Taiwan authorities’ bribery of Guatemalan leaders and officials in exchange for political support. What’s your comment?



Wang Wenbin: The facts and evidence on DPP authorities’ “dollar diplomacy” with Guatemala are clear and solid. Guatemala’s former president openly admitted that he had received bribery from the Taiwan authorities in exchange for maintaining so-called “diplomatic relations” with Taiwan. Last year, Taiwan’s hospital project in Guatemala was involved in a corruption case. Relevant Guatemalan officials were put into jail. This is just one example of the Taiwan authorities’ “dollar diplomacy.” No matter how angrily they protest or try to deny it, the fact that they sought political support through “dollar diplomacy” will not change.

Around the world, 183 countries have established diplomatic ties with China. That proves the DPP authorities’ reckless pursuit of “Taiwan independence” and secession to be futile and self-deceptive. Whatever the DPP authorities does, it will not shake the one-China principle, and will not hinder the unstoppable trend toward China’s reunification. We hope that Guatemala and the very few other countries will come to recognize where the trend leads and make the right decision soon.

Global Times: Last week, the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level was held in Bahrain. The session adopted the Bahrain Declaration and relevant statement with a focus on the Palestinian question which emphasized Arab states’ unified position on the Palestinian question, and commended China for supporting Arab states’ position on the question of Palestine. What’s China’s comment?



Wang Wenbin: China noted that the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States focused on the Palestinian-Israeli issue and adopted relevant declaration and statement. The session called for implementing the two-State solution and convening an international peace conference, supported reconciliation among different factions of Palestine, and called on the international community and influential international powers to transcend “political calculations” and “double standards” in dealing with international crises. China commends the session for that.

China supports the Arab states in strengthening solidarity and playing a bigger role on the Palestinian question. We stand ready to work with the Arab states to step up coordination and cooperation, and contribute to cooling down Palestinian-Israeli tensions and bringing the Palestinian question back to the right track of the two-State solution.

Dragon TV: It’s reported that the current Dominican President and candidate of the Modern Revolutionary Party Luis Abinader won the presidential election and is headed to a second term. What’s China’s comment and expectation of the future of China’s relations with the Dominican Republic?



Wang Wenbin: China expresses hearty congratulations to President Abinader on his reelection. We believe under his leadership, the Dominican Republic will achieve new progress in socioeconomic development.

Over the past six years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and the Dominican Republic have maintained positive momentum in growing bilateral relations, deepened friendship between the two peoples, and had fruitful practical cooperation in various fields. China highly values its friendship with the Dominican Republic and stands ready to work with the new Dominican government led by President Abinader to enhance political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation and let the relations between our two countries bear more fruitful results.

CCTV: It’s reported that on May 20, the UK’s High Court ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can continue appealing his extradition. What’s your comment?



Wang Wenbin: People care about the fate of Julian Assange, because his case tells the world what US-style “press freedom” actually means—rewarding those who disclose what other countries have done and punishing those who expose the US wrongdoings. Frankly speaking, for the US, freedom of press—just like “democracy” and “human rights”—is just another tool to go after dissidents and perpetuate US supremacy. This is what the Assange case has taught us.

Julian Assange may have won this round of battle against US hegemony. But will he win in the end? The world will be watching.