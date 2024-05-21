Submit Release
Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Yuxi Attends Cameroon's National Day Reception

On May 20, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Yuxi, upon invitation, attended the reception hosted by the Embassy of Cameroon in China to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of Cameroon's National Day and delivered a speech.

Liu Yuxi congratulated Cameroon on the 52nd anniversary of its national day, and spoke highly of the country's development achievements. He said that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Paul Biya, China-Cameroon friendly and cooperative relations witnessed flourishing development. He expressed his sincere wish that the cooperation between the two countries in various fields would continue to make new and greater achievements.

Ambassador of Cameroon to China Martin Mpana spoke highly of bilateral relations, and said that the Cameroonian government adheres to the one-China principle, and that there is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

