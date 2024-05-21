Mother Parker’s and Ahmed Group Announce Resolution and Forward Movement on Dundas Street Development

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mother Parker’s together with the Ahmed Group, a leading asset manager and real estate developer in Ontario, Canada, are pleased to announce a principled settlement for Ahmed Group’s proposed development of a mixed-use, purpose-built rental project of 568 units at 1000 and 1024 Dundas Street East, Mississauga.



After years of diligent discussions and negotiations, both parties have reached a principled resolution to concerns previously raised regarding the proposed development.

This step marks a significant move forward with the parties now moving towards the OLT’s endorsement of the settlement.

Quote:

“Congratulations to the Ahmed Group and Mother Parker’s on their settlement for a significant, purpose-built rental project right on the Dundas Connects transit corridor. 568 residential units are qualifying for major funding from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Delighted to see the federal government participating. It will be the largest purpose-built rental project in our city, helping to turn the corner on increasing supply and retaining our young families.”

- Carolyn Parrish

Former City Councillor,

Former Member of Parliament, and

Mayoral Candidate for City of Mississauga

Timothy Harris 289 275 0220 timothy@ahmed.group