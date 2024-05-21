Environment and Social Safeguards (ESS) Specialist – Loss and Damage, Berlin

Work Type: Short-term consultancy under an ongoing project

Short-term consultancy under an ongoing project Location: Berlin

Berlin Application Deadline: May 31st 2024

May 31st 2024 Starting Date: June 2024

Apply for this job

Your responsibilities

We are currently seeking an Environment and Social Safeguards (ESS) Specialist to work on Environment and Social Safeguards Assessments and the development of an Environmental and Social Safeguard Management Plan on a project level. The position is remote.

In consultation with the relevant Pacific Island National Climate Change and Environment focal points, and the BOLD Response project team, the ESS specialist is required to:

Undertake a preliminary assessment of project work packages against the relevant national environmental and social safeguards legislation and guidelines as well as the IKI ESS and SPREP ESS guidelines and requirements to identify ESS risks. The ESS specialist is expected to use virtual means to consult relevant stakeholders as noted above in undertaking this assessment.

Based on findings from the preliminary assessment, undertake an in-depth assessment of substantive ESS risks identified and prioritised.

Develop a draft Environmental and Social Safeguard Management Plan (ESMP) for the project for review by SPREP and Climate Analytics.

Develop the final Environmental and Social Safeguards Management Plan.

Report to the Climate Change Adaptation Advisor at the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environmental Programme (SPREP)

Project Description – Building Our Loss and Damage Response

1. Background

Impacts from extreme events such as tropical cyclones and slow onset events like sea level rise and ocean acidification are already causing significant economic and non-economic loss and damage to the people and the environment in Pacific Island countries (PICs), endangering people’s livelihoods, cultural heritage, land and biodiversity and, in extreme cases, their statehood and sovereignty. Several unique factors make Pacific Island countries especially vulnerable to climate change impacts, in particular their high exposure to climate variability and their remote location.

PICs are often characterized by high population densities and growth, poorly developed infrastructure, limited natural, human, and economic resources, and a high dependence on marine resources for livelihoods. Most economies are reliant on a limited resource base and are vulnerable to external forces, such as changing terms of trade, trade liberalization, and migration flows. Adaptive capacity to climate change is generally low. The combination of these factors makes PICs highly vulnerable to climate change

impacts and loss and damage.

YOUR PROFILE

You will ideally have the following qualifications and skills:

A Master’s degree in Environmental Management/Engineering with at least 6 years of relevant work experience or a bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Management / Engineering with more than 8 years of relevant work experience.

At least 6 years of professional experience in undertaking ESS assessments and development of ESMPs in the Pacific countries/region.

Demonstrated understanding of the relevant environmental legislation and guidelines in the project countries – Samoa, Vanuatu, Tuvalu, RMI and Fiji and at the regional level – SPREP EIA Guidelines.

Demonstrated understanding of climate change and environmental issues and challenges in the Pacific Island countries.

Have the ability to work remotely and able to meet deadlines within short timeframes.

Strong analytical skills, excellent report writing and communication skills both verbal and written in English.

UNJOBS, 21 May 2024. More information.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related