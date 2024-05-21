Pioneer Consulting to Develop Market Study for Government of Netherlands

Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy Hires Advice on Subsea Cable Connectivity in the Eastern Caribbean

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Consulting , the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, has been asked by the Government of Netherlands: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy to deliver its expertise to produce a comprehensive investigation into enhancing the digital connectivity of three of the Netherlands’ overseas territories situated in the Caribbean Sea. The study will focus on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba (the BES islands) and assess subsea cable infrastructure for IP transit on the growing and potential market for new cable landings in the Caribbean Sea and surrounding waters.



In the study, Pioneer Consulting will specifically address route diversity on subsea cables from the BES Islands (and the Eastern Caribbean in general) to global traffic destinations and provide an overview of existing connectivity around and outside the islands towards international targets and the European Union. The report will also highlight potential alternative routes for future development.

Providing Project and Account Management support, Pioneer Consulting’s Director of Client Solutions Iain Ritson stated, “We are ready to assist the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy and look forward to presenting our findings. Over the next few months, leveraging on our expertise and the industry knowledge we have gained from many previous work assignments, we will prepare a report detailing the possible enhancements for digital connectivity to the remote municipalities in the Caribbean region.”

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight about the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer Consulting has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. The company has completed 155+ projects, spanning every ocean across six continents. To learn more about how Pioneer Consulting is driving global subsea connectivity, visit www.pioneerconsulting.com .

