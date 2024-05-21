Misericordia University Education Club Raises Money for Global Mercy Girl Initiative

Dallas Twp., PA, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Misericordia University Education Club, inspired by the Mercy Girl Challenge introduced by Sr. Pat McCann, has successfully raised $1,825 for the Mercy Girl Effect initiative. The check was presented to Sr. Deirdre Mullan during a heartfelt ceremony in Insalaco Hall on May 2, 2024.

This fundraising achievement was the culmination of a series of events organized by the club this spring, including a Chick-fil-A fundraiser and a campus-wide bake sale. Additional contributions came from personal donations made by the faculty and staff of the university’s Teacher Education Department.

The presentation event marked a milestone for the club’s leadership team, Kaitlyn Shatzel, Vivian Wright, Alexandra Pehala, and Ariana Nolter, under the advisement of Steve Broskoske, Ed.D., associate professor and club advisor. Both Sr. Pat McCann and Sr. Deirdre Mullan attended the ceremony, underscoring the significance of the initiative and the collective effort of the Misericordia community, which played a crucial role in this achievement.

Broskoske expressed his pride in the students’ initiative. “Today’s presentation is a testament to our students’ hard work and dedication inspired by Sr. Pat McCann’s challenge. Their commitment has raised substantial funds and awareness for the Mercy Girl Effect, empowering young women globally.”

About the Mercy Girl Effect:

The Mercy Girl Effect is a global advocacy movement that empowers young women through education to actively resist injustices. It encourages students to act in solidarity with young women worldwide, promoting educational opportunities and fighting exploitation.

