Maryland State Board and MSDE Honor 2024-2025 Teachers of the Year

May 21, 2024

BALTIMORE (May 21, 2024) – Today, the Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education held a special recognition ceremony for the 2024-2025 Teachers of the Year at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building. Each of the state’s 24 school systems selects a Teacher of the Year who exemplifies outstanding work as an educator.

“So many Marylanders owe their success to the educator who first believed in them. Today, we honor a class of extraordinary teachers who are helping all of our students see farther and reach higher,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “I thank these twenty-four Marylanders for raising their hands to serve. And I want them to know that they have a full partner in the State House. Together, we will ensure that every Maryland child receives a world-class education.”

The Teacher of the Year honorees represent outstanding commitment to education, equity and community leadership. Over the next year, they will work together to address critical policy issues.

“These teacher-leaders in our classrooms have consistently demonstrated their incredible skill and love of teaching and learning by helping our students achieve success while in our schools and long after,” said State Board of Education President Clarence C. Crawford. “I am elated to extend congratulations and sincere admiration on behalf of each member of the State Board to the 2024-2025 Maryland Teachers of the Year. It is an honor to recognize their service to our state and to our children.”

The honorees comprise a diverse array of educators, spanning grade levels from pre-kindergarten through high school across subject areas, encompassing language arts, mathematics, social studies, science, engineering, computer science and visual arts.

“Our Teacher of the Year honorees embody the dedication, creativity and passion that define outstanding teaching,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “They create the magic that happens daily in the classroom. We are proud to have them represent the remarkable educators across the state, and we are grateful for their work in raising the bar for Maryland schools and accelerating student achievement.”

This fall, one honoree will be selected as Maryland Teacher of the Year and go on to compete for National Teacher of the Year.

The Maryland Teacher of the Year Program acknowledges, advocates for, and commemorates outstanding achievements within the teaching field. This initiative serves to highlight the indispensable role of classroom educators, who play a vital part in the nurturing and development of Maryland’s youth.

2024-2025 Teachers of the Year

Allegany County Public Schools — David Buskirk, Beall Elementary School General Studies, Kindergarten

Anne Arundel County Public Schools — Elizabeth Heist, Lake Shore Elementary School, Music, Grades K-5

Baltimore City Public Schools — Kat Locke-Jones, Hampstead Hill Academy, English Language Arts, Grade 7

Baltimore County Public Schools — Stephanie Gerhold, Woodlawn Middle School, ESOL & Spanish, Grades 6-8

Calvert County Public Schools — Meagan Jeffries, Sunderland Elementary School General Studies, Grade 3

Caroline County Public Schools — Danielle Dennis, Colonel Richardson High School Mathematics, Grades 9-12

Carroll County Public Schools — Brian Thompson, Westminster Elementary School, Music, Grades 3-5

Cecil County Public Schools — Brittany Rigdon, Cecil County School of Technology, Landscaping & Horticulture Production, Grades 11-12

Charles County Public Schools — Joshua Clark, Henry E. Lackey High School Spanish – World Languages, Grades 9-12

Dorchester County Public Schools — Katelyn Robinson, Maple Elementary School, General Studies, Pre-Kindergarten

Frederick County Public Schools — Ivette Vichot-Taboas, Urbana Elementary School, Multilingual Education Program, Grades K-5

Garrett County Public Schools — Kaitlyn Bolyard, Yough Glades Elementary School General Studies, Grades Pre-K – 5

Harford County Public Schools — Erica Richardson, Joppatowne High School, Social Sciences, Grades 11-12

Howard County Public School System — Jessica Nichols, River Hill High School, Social Studies, Grades 10-12

Kent County Public Schools —Kaitlyn Wright, Kent County Middle School, English Language Arts, Grade 7

Montgomery County Public Schools — Melissa Porter Parks, Gaithersburg High School, English Learners & Multilingual Education, Grades 9-12

Prince George’s County Public Schools — Kathy Russell, Rose Valley Elementary School, General Studies, Grades K-5

Queen Anne’s County Public Schools — Megan Borga, Great Mills High School, General Studies, Grade 5

St. Mary’s County Public Schools — Lauren Runkles, Esperanza Middle School, Mathematics & ESOL, Grades 9-12

Somerset County Public Schools — Zachary Bartemy, Somerset County Technical High School, Engineering, Grades 9-12

Talbot County Public Schools — Jeremy Hillyard, Easton High School, Spanish & ESOL Mathematics, Grades 9-12

Washington County Public Schools — Brittany Collins, Springfield Middle School, Multilingual Learner Teacher, Grades 6-8

Wicomico County Public Schools — Debbie Reynolds, Wicomico Middle School, World History, Grade 7