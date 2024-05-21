Investing Clean Energy Earnings into Western New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Power Authority (NYPA) Board of Trustees has approved more than $6 million in funding awards to two firms in Erie County. FeedMoreWNY will receive a $5 million award to support its nearly $95 million expansion project that will create 25 jobs in Hamburg and Graycliff Conservancy was awarded $1 million to support its preservation efforts of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate in Derby.

“Our green energy initiatives are delivering clean power across New York State, and we’re investing the earnings from those initiatives into communities that need them,” Governor Hochul said. “Just as we have a responsibility to secure the future of our planet, we have a responsibility to provide relief for New Yorkers who are struggling.”

FeedMore WNY is a nonprofit regional food bank and meal-delivery provider that supports nearly 300 pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters and other hunger-relief agencies throughout Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. The firm plans to construct a 217,600 square-foot facility in Hamburg to expand its operation and advance its mission of providing meals to hungry Western New York residents. FeedMore’s expansion will lead to the creation of 25 jobs.

Empire State Development is also providing $24 million in funding for FeedMore’s expansion.

New York Power Authority Chairman John R. Koelmel said, “FeedMore’s mission to end hunger in Western New York is a shining example of community dedication—an ideal that NYPA is proud to support. The funding awarded to FeedMore at today’s board meeting will support the construction of a new facility, making it easier for the firm to manage food production and delivery.”

State Senator Patrick M. Gallivan said, “NYPA’s support of FeedMore and the Graycliff Conservancy benefits the entire Western New York community by helping provide vital services, enhancing tourism and creating jobs. I thank NYPA’s leadership for recognizing the importance of these projects to our region.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “FeedMore WNY’s role in feeding underserved and vulnerable populations within our community cannot be understated. The additional funding announced today will facilitate the organization’s massive expansion in Hamburg that will greatly extend its mission and ability to fight against food insecurity. The ongoing capital campaign to support FeedMore’s expansion is a culmination of their tremendous work, and I’m proud to have secured $3 million in state funding toward it. At a time in which our neighbors need broader and more direct access to fresh food, I thank Governor Hochul and the New York Power Authority for recognizing the need for investments that will connect residents to critical food services and programs.”

Town of Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak said, “The Town of Hamburg is proud that FeedMore WNY will soon call Hamburg home. They fill crucial needs in our community and will make great neighbors in the Town that friendship built. This NYPA funding along with support from the town, county, and Governor Hochul will ensure continued robust operations for one of Western New York's most important organizations.”

At today’s meeting, the NYPA board also approved a $1 million funding award to Graycliff Conservancy, a nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to restoring and preserving the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate to a publicly accessible landmark. The funding award will support the renovation and expansion of the estate’s visitor pavilion.

Empire State Development is also providing $1 million in funding for Graycliff’s renovation and expansion project.

The NYPA funding award is made possible through the Western New York Power Proceeds Fund, which is comprised of net earnings resulting from the sale of unused hydropower generated at the Power Authority’s Niagara Power Project and stems from power proceeds legislation signed into law in 2012.

