SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Zoetis Inc. - ZTS

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zoetis Inc. ("Zoetis" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZTS).



The investigation concerns whether Zoetis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 12, 2024, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “What Killed Their Pets? Owners Blame Meds, but Vets Aren't Sure.” The article reported that “[h]ealth regulators in the U.S. and Europe . . . are conducting reviews” of the Zoetis-produced drugs Librela and Solensia, respectively used to treat arthritis in dogs and cats, after “receiv[ing] thousands of reports of side effects” from pet owners.

On this news, Zoetis’s stock price fell $12.75 per share, or 7.83%, to close at $149.98 per share on April 12, 2024.

