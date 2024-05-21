Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,043 in the last 365 days.

Lifetime achievement award for Dr Valerie Lynch

The publication reported that Valerie started her career with British Telecom and worked in the UK and overseas on telecoms-related projects, including coding the first text message. She also contributed to the creation of the first blood glucose monitor.

Judges were impressed with her career and embedded computing expertise, and R&D in electronic product development and ambient computing. They also heard about her mentorship which has also seen her guide and inspire over 50 engineers, many of whom have gone on to lead teams and establish successful start-ups.

More details about the awards are available on electronicsweekly.com here.

More about Valerie here.

You just read:

Lifetime achievement award for Dr Valerie Lynch

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more