Lifetime achievement award for Dr Valerie Lynch

The publication reported that Valerie started her career with British Telecom and worked in the UK and overseas on telecoms-related projects, including coding the first text message. She also contributed to the creation of the first blood glucose monitor.

Judges were impressed with her career and embedded computing expertise, and R&D in electronic product development and ambient computing. They also heard about her mentorship which has also seen her guide and inspire over 50 engineers, many of whom have gone on to lead teams and establish successful start-ups.

