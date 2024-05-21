'New York By Rail' Publishes Historic 20th Anniversary Edition
The 2024/2025 edition of New York By Rail, the historic 20th anniversary edition of an Amtrak publication, was just published by Content Studio New York. The beautiful commemorative edition of the Empire State's favorite train publication is full of overnight itineraries, exclusive Amtrak offers, scores of restaurants, hotels, theaters and attractions in nine New York State, Vermont and Canada regions serviced by Amtrak’s Adirondack, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express and Maple Leaf service routes, as well as a special section featuring New York’s Top 20 theaters, eateries, resorts, pubs, train views, Amtrak facts and more.
The special edition also includes letters from Amtrak Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gardner and New York State DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, interviews with veteran Amtrak conductors and features on exploring Hudson and Harriet Tubman’s heroic Underground Railroad that ran through the Empire State. Rounding out the issue is a calendar of major events near Amtrak service and a New York By Rail route map and station services guide to 37 Amtrak stops plus connecting bus services along Amtrak’s Adirondack, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express and Maple Leaf service routes.
The team that published New York By Rail has more than a century of combined magazine and media experience. Thomas Martinelli, Publisher & CEO, is a veteran lifestyle and travel guide publisher, who started New York By Rail two decades ago; Richard Pérez-Feria is an award-winning editor in chief; and Kathleen Gates is a founding partner at Gates Sisters Studio, a New York City design firm specializing in magazines and books. The stunning cover art is by Michael Crampton exclusively for New York By Rail.
New York By Rail launched in 2004 and has published annually since, except in 2021 due to Covid. 75,000 copies of New York By Rail are distributed through most New York Amtrak owned stations, Tourist Information Centers; airports and hotels, travel agents, requestor mailings; and other targeted outlets. The digital edition of New York By Rail is available at NewYorkByRail.com, an online travel resource providing timely ideas, events, discounts, travel packages, itineraries and other useful information to plan an Amtrak getaway.
“New York By Rail is proud to partner with Amtrak for 20 years to publish an indispensable resource to planning an Amtrak getaway,” said Thomas Martinelli, publisher of New York By Rail. “We hope this invaluable travel guide will continue to inspire more people to discover all the destinations Amtrak can take you throughout New York, Vermont and Canada.”
New York By Rail is published by Content Studio New York, a magazine, media and marketing company specializing in travel industry content including destination guides, websites, blogs, social media and other digital offerings. New York By Rail magazine has won the APEX award of publication excellence for 14 consecutive years in this national competition sponsored by Communication Concepts, in Williamsburg, Virginia.
To find out even more about the New York By Rail 20th Anniversary Edition, contact Tom Martinelli at (845) 462-1209 or via email at tom@contentstudiony.com.
