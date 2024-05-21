Press Releases

05/21/2024

Attorney General Tong Statement on the Retirement of Chief Justice Robinson

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the announced retirement of Chief Justice Richard A. Robinson of the Connecticut Supreme Court:

“Justice Robinson has been a trailblazer. As a Stamford guy, I’m particularly proud that he began his career in the Stamford Corporation Counsel’s Office, before going on to serve at every level of our state judiciary and ultimately serving as the first African American Chief Justice of our State Supreme Court. I had the honor of arguing before him in one of the first tests of the Governor’s COVID authority. It was obvious to me, as it has no doubt been to every attorney who has argued before him, what a strong judge and lawyer he is. His questions were always tough, incisive, and thoughtful. His leadership and mentorship—particularly for lawyers of color—has been incredibly instrumental in all our lives, our careers, and in our bar,” said Attorney General Tong.



