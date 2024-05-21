Building the Future of Aviation : Aerostructures Market Poised to Reach $114.8 Billion Globally by 2032 | AMR

Aerostructures Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Aerostructures Market by Component (Wings, Fuselage, Empennage, Control Surfaces, and Others), Material (Metals, Composites, and Alloys), and Aircraft Type, (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”.

According to the report, the global aerostructures industry size generated $62.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $114.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The aerostructure sector places greater emphasis on the use of lightweight components that preserve or enhance system integrity. Advanced materials, such as carbon fiber-reinforced polymers in composites, are known for their impressive strength and weight. This emphasis on lighter air contributes to increased fuel efficiency by reducing overall aircraft weight, reducing fuel consumption and operating costs Improved load capacity is in business facilitates the production of aircraft with improved performance, including better durability, corrosion resistance and fatigue. Companies such as Collins Aerospace are involved in the design and operation of multifunctional structures. These systems encompass multiple functionalities in one package, such as acoustic attenuation of aerodynamic surfaces with embedded electro-icing or composite flight control surfaces with embedded sensing technology.

Therefore, these advancements result in extended service life for aircraft components, diminishing maintenance needs, and bolstering overall reliability. The materials industry is closely linked to additive manufacturing, especially 3D printing technology. Additive manufacturing enables complex components designed for aerostructure using innovative materials. This technological approach streamlines the manufacturing process, minimizing waste. Such advancement in material introduces new opportunities for designing intricate and sophisticated aerostructures, which is expected to drive the growth of the aerostructures market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

Based on component, the wings segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global aerostructures market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as manufacturers receive contracts from prominent aircraft makers to build and supply critical parts such as aerostructures for aircraft. However, the empennage segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in focus on the development of aircraft and aerostructure components that are made up of environmentally friendly materials and technologies.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

Based on the material, the metals segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global aerostructures market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a continued demand for traditional materials such as aluminum and titanium in aerostructures. Moreover, the composites segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in the production of composite aerostructures due to their advantages such as lightweight, high strength, and corrosion resistance.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on aircraft type, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global aerostructures market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a rise in the use of advanced manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, to make certain components of commercial aircraft aerostructure. Moreover, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the need for new commercial aircraft due to rise in global air travel and increase in passenger demand.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the aerostructures market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is rise in aircraft production, and increase in new aircraft orders. However, Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increased demand for various components, including aerostructures due to rise in the number of orders for new aircraft to expand the fleet and increase the capacity of the airlines.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Airbus SE

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

Saab AB

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Triumph Group, Inc.

AAR Corporation

GKN Aerospace Services Limited.

Boeing

FACC AG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aerostructures market. These players have adopted various strategies such contract, partnership, agreement, expansion, product launch, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

