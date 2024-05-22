gatesolutions and uqonic bring legacy and innovation to food service and lounge experiences
EINPresswire.com/ -- gategroup expands their portfolio with two new brands: gatesolutions, bringing culinary innovation into the food service and convenience industry; and uqonic, offering premium culinary and hospitality experiences in airport lounges and at standout events.
[Zurich, Switzerland]. [May 22, 2024] Market leading aviation caterer gategroup has doubled down on their plans for the future, expanding their portfolio and focusing on what truly sets them apart from their competitors. Two brands enter with gatesolutions taking aim at the food service and convenience markets and uqonic settling into the hospitality lounge market.
gatesolutions will be able to provide customers with world-class sustainable and tailor-made catering & food solutions by leveraging their aviation catering expertise beyond the skies and taking full advantage of gategroup’s global presence. Not only is gatesolutions creating delicious memorable meals for customers, but the packaging it comes in also puts customers at an advantage. As market leaders in producing sustainable and reusable packaging under its brand deSter, with production facilities spanning three continents, gatesolutions is committed to shaping the future of food delivery, recognizing the impact this industry has on the environment and working towards reducing that footprint.
Through gategroup, uqonic has a global footprint of 80+ airport lounges serving over 16 million guests annually. It is with this experience that they are set to raise the bar for lounges in the coming months and years. uqonic is bringing the knowledge base from their airline lounge success into the events industry, offering catering and hospitality services in other areas such as conferences centers, entertainment and sporting events, and train stations. uqonic offers customized lounge strategies to best suit each particular situation, providing high-end hospitality and culinary experiences. They deliver the highest quality food prepared under the highest level of food safety regulations, crafting menus reflecting modern cuisine with a strong focus on sustainability as well as an extensive range of beverages including cocktails.
“At uqonic, we are set up for success bringing years of experience to lounges worldwide. From sports venues to airports, hotels to business offices, our teams are curating memorable experiences that both surprise and delight our guests,” says Chris Plüss, President gatesolutions.
“gatesolutions is primed and ready to step beyond the limits of the aviation industry and make a monumental shift into the food service and convenience channels,” continues Plüss. “Not only can we serve customers, but businesses as well, as a happy and successful workforce begins with nourishment, and we can help provide the nutrition sustainably for those employees, which literally fuels that workforce.”
We invite you to learn more about gatesolutions and uqonic at the gategroup website and connect with us on LinkedIn to stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from gatesolutions and uqonic.
Watch the new gatesolutions (https://vimeo.com/gategroupvideos/gatesolutions) and uqonic (https://vimeo.com/gategroupvideos/uqonic) videos.
Contact us for the full media kit including high-resolution images and logos.
About gategroup
gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. gategroup provides passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving passengers from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit www.gategroup.com.
Dave Taylor
[Zurich, Switzerland]. [May 22, 2024] Market leading aviation caterer gategroup has doubled down on their plans for the future, expanding their portfolio and focusing on what truly sets them apart from their competitors. Two brands enter with gatesolutions taking aim at the food service and convenience markets and uqonic settling into the hospitality lounge market.
gatesolutions will be able to provide customers with world-class sustainable and tailor-made catering & food solutions by leveraging their aviation catering expertise beyond the skies and taking full advantage of gategroup’s global presence. Not only is gatesolutions creating delicious memorable meals for customers, but the packaging it comes in also puts customers at an advantage. As market leaders in producing sustainable and reusable packaging under its brand deSter, with production facilities spanning three continents, gatesolutions is committed to shaping the future of food delivery, recognizing the impact this industry has on the environment and working towards reducing that footprint.
Through gategroup, uqonic has a global footprint of 80+ airport lounges serving over 16 million guests annually. It is with this experience that they are set to raise the bar for lounges in the coming months and years. uqonic is bringing the knowledge base from their airline lounge success into the events industry, offering catering and hospitality services in other areas such as conferences centers, entertainment and sporting events, and train stations. uqonic offers customized lounge strategies to best suit each particular situation, providing high-end hospitality and culinary experiences. They deliver the highest quality food prepared under the highest level of food safety regulations, crafting menus reflecting modern cuisine with a strong focus on sustainability as well as an extensive range of beverages including cocktails.
“At uqonic, we are set up for success bringing years of experience to lounges worldwide. From sports venues to airports, hotels to business offices, our teams are curating memorable experiences that both surprise and delight our guests,” says Chris Plüss, President gatesolutions.
“gatesolutions is primed and ready to step beyond the limits of the aviation industry and make a monumental shift into the food service and convenience channels,” continues Plüss. “Not only can we serve customers, but businesses as well, as a happy and successful workforce begins with nourishment, and we can help provide the nutrition sustainably for those employees, which literally fuels that workforce.”
We invite you to learn more about gatesolutions and uqonic at the gategroup website and connect with us on LinkedIn to stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from gatesolutions and uqonic.
Watch the new gatesolutions (https://vimeo.com/gategroupvideos/gatesolutions) and uqonic (https://vimeo.com/gategroupvideos/uqonic) videos.
Contact us for the full media kit including high-resolution images and logos.
About gategroup
gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. gategroup provides passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving passengers from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit www.gategroup.com.
Dave Taylor
gategroup
email us here
Introducing uqonic