Media Advisory: OFL and Ontario NDP to launch campaign to regulate heat stress in Ontario workplaces

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) and the Ontario New Democratic Party (ONDP) will hold a media conference on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Queen’s Park to launch a campaign to regulate heat stress in Ontario.



“Extreme heat on the job is a serious health and safety issue in Ontario workplaces,” said Laura Walton, OFL President. “We need meaningful legislation that keeps all workers safe.”

The campaign will build support for a legislative change to be introduced in the fall.

“Starting next week, I will introduce a motion in the Legislature to tackle heat stress at work,” said Peter Tabuns, Official Opposition Critic for Climate Action. “We hope that the government will see the urgency of this issue and give its support.”

The media conference will include three front-line workers from different sectors who will speak about their first-hand experiences of extreme heat stress at work.

WHAT: Media conference to launch heat stress campaign WHEN: Wednesday, May 22, 2024 TIME: 10:00 a.m. EDT WHERE: Queen’s Park Media Studio

111 Wellesley St W, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2 ( map )



Leaders of OFL affiliate unions will be present for the media conference and available for comment afterwards.



The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. It is the largest provincial labour federation in Canada. Visit OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and TikTok .

