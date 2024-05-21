Smart for Life to Attend the 2024 NASC Annual Conference

Management to Explore Strategic Partnerships and Acquisition Opportunities at Premier Animal Health Event

MIAMI, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a distinguished leader in the Health & Wellness sector specializing in the marketing and manufacturing of nutritional supplements and foods, today announced its participation in the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) Annual Conference 2024, scheduled to take place May 21-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida.



The NASC Annual Conference is one of the premier animal health events and includes over 50 preferred supplier exhibitors, with an agenda featuring keynote speakers, breakout sessions and networking opportunities on the latest trends in the pet supplement industry. Smart for Life will have dedicated representatives available throughout the conference for meetings with companies interested in collaboration and business development opportunities.

“The NASC Conference reflects Smart for Life’s dedication to growth and innovation within the nutraceutical industry, in addition to the well-being of pets through safe, effective and high-quality supplement and food ingredients,” stated Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life. “Smart for Life aims to establish partnerships that not only enhance our product offerings but also deliver substantial value to consumers and stakeholders. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and recognizing mutually beneficial collaborations that can drive our Buy-and-Build mission forward.”

Companies interested in scheduling meetings with Smart for Life's representatives during the 2024 NASC Annual Conference are encouraged to contact the Company directly to arrange appointments. Management anticipates productive discussions and the opportunity to explore new avenues for collaboration throughout the event.

About the National Animal Supplement Council

The National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) is a nonprofit trade association whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of companion animals and horses given animal health supplements by their owners and to protect and enhance the animal health supplement industry. The NASC began in 2001 as a grassroots effort with 18 dedicated founding member companies and today is the leading voice for the industry, representing nearly 300 companies that supply animal health and nutritional supplements, as well as over 140 companies that supply raw materials, manufacturing, analytical laboratory testing and other professional services to NASC members. The NASC Quality Program, including its audit verification, provides a roadmap to quality and consistency for NASC members and is widely recognized as the Gold Standard for the industry. Look for the yellow NASC Quality Seal on supplements for dogs, cats, and horses to know you are buying from a responsible supplier that has passed a comprehensive third-party audit and maintains ongoing compliance with rigorous NASC quality requirements. Learn more at www.nasc.cc.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on Health & Wellness. Structured as a publicly held holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company recently concluded the execution of a restructuring plan including recapitalization of the Company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, the sale and leaseback of the Company’s 18,000 sq. ft. Doral manufacturing facility and the successful liquidation of the Company’s senior debt facility. In addition, the Company converted substantial debt obligations to equity materially improving the Company’s balance sheet. The Company has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Purely Optimal Nutrition, which is expected to add additional revenue and EBITDA. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

