Tonometer Market is projected to surpass US$410.489 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.98%

The tonometer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% from US$312.281 million in 2022 to US$410.489 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the tonometer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$410.489 million by 2029.
The growing geriatric population and diabetes patients, who are more susceptible to developing glaucoma, as well as the growing number of glaucoma awareness campaigns and eye checkup camps, are the main factors driving the growth of the market under study.
The high prevalence of glaucoma raises the need for tonometers, which is anticipated to propel the market during the research period. For example, the WHO report from 2023 states that at least 2.2 billion people worldwide suffer from near- or far-sightedness. Vision impairment could have been avoided in at least 1 billion of these cases, or it has not yet been treated. Furthermore, glaucoma is more common in high-income nations, according to WHO.
Another factor that boosts the market demand for tonometers in the market is vision loss and blindness could be virtually prevented by early awareness of and detection of ophthalmic diseases like glaucoma and other chronic diseases resulting in eye problems. Regular ocular health examinations could identify the diseases' symptoms. There are no particular signs or symptoms in the early stages of glaucoma. Thus, raising awareness of the condition may be crucial to its prevention; regular eye exams and strategies to avert vision loss also boost the tonometer market globally.
The tonometer market, by technology, is divided into four types- applanation tonometry, indentation tonometry, rebound tonometry, and other technologies. The majority of the market share was held by the applanation tonometry segment. Applanation tonometry is the technology used to measure the patient's eye fluid pressure. The test determines how much force is needed to flatten a portion of the cornea. The diagnosis of glaucoma frequently makes use of this technology. There will be a considerable increase in the use of applanation tonometry technology as the number of glaucoma patients worldwide rises.
The tonometer market, by portability type, is divided into two types- desktop and handheld. In order to measure IOP, the use of desktop tonometers like Dynamic Contour Tonometer (DCT) and Ocular Response Analyzer (ORA) is indicated, since there is no dependence on biophysical features of the corneal tissue. The degree of the tonometer’s expansion will increase along with wider application of such eye surgeries as keratoplasty, glaucoma treatment surgeries, cataract surgery and other methods involving improvement of vision.
The tonometer market, by end-users, is divided into two types- hospitals, and ophthalmic centers. Over the course of the forecast period, the segment of ophthalmic centers is also anticipated to grow steadily. Over the course of the forecast period, accessibility and cost-effectiveness are the main factors anticipated to propel market growth. Regular checkups and follow-ups are necessary for the management of glaucoma. It could only be managed by a cooperative effort of all the end-users, including hospitals and ophthalmic clinics, given its increasing prevalence.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the tonometer market during the forecasted period The rising incidence of glaucoma, the presence of large players, and simplified reimbursement procedures are anticipated to propel the regional market's expansion. Over 14 million Americans over 40 suffer from glaucoma, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).
The research includes several key players from the tonometer market, such as Haag-Streit, HEMC Medical, Reichert Technologies, Diaton, Jaggi Brothers, Advin Healthcare, Keeler, Takagi Japan, Inam, Nidek-Intl.
The market analytics report segments the tonometer market using the following criteria:
• By Technology
o Applanation Tonometry
o Indentation Tonometry
o Rebound Tonometry
o Other Technologies
• By Portability Type
o Desktop
o Handheld
• By Application
o Hospitals
o Ophthalmic Centers
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Haag-Streit
• HEMC Medical
• Reichert Technologies
• Diaton
• Jaggi Brothers
• Advin Healthcare
• Keeler
• Takagi Japan
• Inami
• Nidek-Intl
