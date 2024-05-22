Online Education Market is projected to reach US$523.177 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 8.90%
The online education market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.90% from US$288.024 billion in 2022 to US$523.177 billion by 2029.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the online education market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$523.177 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Online education involves studying processes where materials about the course and interaction with instructors, and also with classmates, are done through the Internet mainly. It involves different types of media which include audio, text, video, chats with tutors and mentors, and simulations for training among others.
The growing usage of the internet and smart devices around the globe is the primary driving force behind the online education market growth. Online education is being driven by the technology revolution. Additionally, the application of improved learning management systems such as interactive platforms has provided virtual learning with more vibrancy and availability on a global scale. For instance, the Ministry of External Affairs Government of India in March 2023 released an article that shows that the country has more than 450 million smartphone users and survey reports revealing that the two most widespread online activities are video watching and video calling.
E-learning or virtual learning is a kind of educational system that is highly influenced by the internet and online technologies for communication and delivery of knowledge amongst learners and their instructors.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the online education market growth.
• In November 2023: Pluralsight, a well-known name in the industry of tech workforce development, partnered with Elice, a Korean ed tech company. Pluralsight’s tech learning content, which is top-notch, penetrated the Korean market, and the translation and localization have been specially developed for Korean learners.
The online education market, based on type is segmented into two categories namely academic and corporate. Corporate is expected to account for the major share of the online education market. Companies find online platforms very beneficial for employee training due to their adaptability, cost-effectiveness, and ability to engage a larger cross-section of people.
The online education market is primarily distributed into six categories mobile e-learning, learning management systems, application simulation tools, rapid e-learning, podcasts, and virtual classrooms. Mobile e-learning is expected to account for the major share of the online education market. Currently, mobile e-learning is a dominant force in the education market. Learners and professionals worldwide prefer the flexibility and convenience of learning directly on the go which made mobile learning platforms the most used technology in the field of online education.
The online education market, based on vendor is segmented into two categories namely service provider and content provider. Service and content providers are expected to account for a major share of the online education market. Content creators develop the courses, whereas service providers supply the platform, technology, and infrastructure for students to access and interact with the content. Both components are essential for a productive online learning experience.
The online education market, based on end-user is segmented into three categories namely higher education institutions, k-12 schools, and others. Higher education institutions are expected to account for a major share of the online education market. Higher Education Institutions are at the forefront as the primary users. These institutions utilize online platforms to provide adaptable learning choices, expand their reach to a broader demographic, and meet the needs of working individuals who are looking to enhance their skills or obtain further qualifications.
Based on geography, the online education market is expanding significantly in the North American region due to various factors. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing demand for online education in favorable industries, including corporate and education. The demand is being driven by these nations due to the increasing availability of the internet, a population well-versed in technology, and an emphasis on acquiring new skills for professional advancement are driving the demand for online education. Furthermore, the flexibility in learning methods and cost efficiency in comparison to conventional programs make online learning a compelling option for individuals across all age groups.
The research includes several key players from the online education market, such as Adobe, Blackboard Inc., Cisco, Citrix Systems Inc, McGraw-Hill Education, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Pearson, MPS Limited, and Online Education Services.
The market analytics report segments the online education market as follows:
• By Type
o Academic
o Corporate
• By Technology
o Mobile E-learning
o Learning Management System
o Application Simulation Tool
o Rapid E-learning
o Podcasts
o Virtual Classroom
• By Vendor
o Service Provider
o Content Provider
• By End-User
o Higher Education Institutions
o K-12 Schools
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Adobe
• Blackboard Inc.
• Cisco
• Citrix Systems, Inc
• McGraw-Hill Education
• Microsoft Corporation
• Oracle
• Pearson
• MPS Limited
• Online Education Services
