Craft Body Scan Announces Grand Opening In Charlotte, NC
New clinic gives patients more control over their healthcare
The launch of our fifth Craft Body Scan clinic marks an important milestone in pursuing our mission of providing life-saving healthcare to patients throughout the US.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft Body Scan is excited to announce the grand opening of its new clinic in Charlotte, NC, on May 28, 2024. Backed by cutting-edge scan technology, Craft Body Scan is committed to revolutionizing healthcare through the early detection of disease and ongoing prevention.
— Trey Marler, president of Craft Body Scan
This will be the company’s fifth US location. Other clinic locations include Nashville, Raleigh, Tampa and Tulsa.
“The launch of our fifth Craft Body Scan clinic marks an important milestone in pursuing our mission of providing life-saving healthcare to patients throughout the US," said Trey Marler, president of Craft Body Scan. “We're excited to bring a new chapter of proactive healthcare and exceptional service to the Charlotte community.”
Craft Body Scan provides the early detection of hidden health threats like stage one tumors, blockages and other “silent killers.” The clinic’s low-radiation CT scans give patients the answers they need to get treated faster, get peace of mind and get back to enjoying their lives.
“One of the best ways to carry out our mission of disrupting the ‘sick care’ industry and putting patients in control of health outcomes is by expanding Craft Body Scan’s presence,” said Dr. Jason Schroder, Craft Body Scan’s medical director and co-founder. He added, “The opening of the new Craft Body Scan clinic in Charlotte is an important step in making preventive screenings available to more people across the country.”
Craft Body Scan was founded with the vision to save more patients' lives through early detection. The company offers a wide range of highly advanced scans that can reveal even the smallest health threats in the body. The earlier these issues are caught, the better the health outcome for patients. By making scans more affordable and accessible, Craft Body Scan can help people enjoy a longer, healthier life.
For more information, please visit www.craftbodyscan.com.
Conor Douglas
Craft Body Scan
+1 516-243-4540
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube