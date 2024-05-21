Submit Release
Governor Hochul's Statement on Court of Appeals Ruling

“While right-wing extremists attempt to undermine our fundamental freedoms, New York will continue standing strong to protect women's health care and safeguard abortion rights. The Court of Appeals' unanimous ruling to uphold New York's nation-leading regulations for insurance coverage of abortion care is a critical step towards protecting these fundamental freedoms. As Governor, I'm committed to ensuring New York continues to be a safe harbor for anyone who needs abortion care.”

