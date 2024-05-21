PRISM MarketView Highlights Soligenix, Inc. as it Builds on Compelling Phase 3 Data with Key Catalysts on the Horizon

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView presents an in-depth interview with Dr. Christopher Schaber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) . The late-stage biopharmaceutical company is advancing a broad pipeline of therapeutic and vaccine candidates across its two business segments, emphasizing its strategic focus on diversified drug development.



Soligenix has recently achieved success in its first Phase 3 clinical trial of HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare and chronic cancer. The trial showed statistical significance in its primary endpoint, and a second confirmatory Phase 3 study is set to commence in 2024. HyBryte™ has received Orphan Drug Designations from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA), along with Fast Track status from the FDA. These developments underscore a potentially de-risked path to regulatory approvals worldwide.

In addition to its robust biotherapeutics portfolio, which includes active clinical programs in psoriasis and Behçet’s disease, Soligenix has an established Public Health Solutions business. This segment is advancing heat-stable vaccines and therapeutics, notably with its proprietary ThermoVax® process, which enables lyophilization without compromising potency — a critical factor in areas lacking cold chain logistics.

Dr. Schaber shared insights into the recent publication of HyBryte results in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology. The open-label study, involving nine patients, showed significant improvements in CTCL lesions, confirming the efficacy seen in the Phase 3 FLASH trial. "Our clinical studies have demonstrated HyBryte's strong and rapid efficacy and a benign safety profile. It's applicable across various lesion types, skin tones, and stages of disease," said Dr. Schaber.

Addressing the public health solutions segment, Dr. Schaber highlighted the advancement of vaccine candidates for ricin toxin, Sudan ebolavirus, Marburg marburgvirus, and COVID-19. Soligenix is particularly focused on pursuing FDA approval for RiVax® under the FDA's animal rule and expects to publish preclinical study results in the second half of 2024. The segment has already secured over $30 million in NIH funding and grants.

For 2024, Soligenix is poised to achieve several key milestones. "We will be enrolling the first patients in our 18-week Phase 3 placebo-controlled study evaluating HyBryte™ in CTCL across the US and Europe. We also anticipate reporting expanded results from our Phase 2a study of SGX302 in psoriasis and initiating a Phase 2a clinical study of SGX945 for aphthous mouth ulcers in Behçet's Disease," Dr. Schaber explained.

The full interview with Dr. Christopher Schaber can be found at: https://prismmarketview.com/soligenix-building-on-compelling-phase-3-data-with-accelerated-confirmatory-trial-and-key-catalysts-on-the-horizon/

About Soligenix

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases with unmet medical needs. The Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment of the company is advancing HyBryte™ (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium), a novel photodynamic therapy using safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). Following the successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, the company will seek regulatory approvals to support potential commercialization worldwide. The development programs in this segment also include the expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, the first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (SGX945) for Behçet's Disease.

The Public Health Solutions business segment of Soligenix includes development programs for RiVax®, the ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax™, the vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of these vaccine programs incorporates the use of the company's proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, ThermoVax®. This business segment has received support from government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

For more information about Soligenix, Inc., please visit the company's website at https://www.soligenix.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @Soligenix_Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

About PRISM MarketView:

Disclaimer

