Celebrating & Welcoming Our Military Families at School 

(Pictured: Kittery School Department Superintendent Eric Waddell with ninth-grade students Mary Auman and Aubrey Jackson)

Since 1999, May has been recognized as Military Appreciation Month after former Senator John McCain proposed this during the legislative session. Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger first designated April as the “Month of the Military Child,” acknowledging the significant role military-connected students play in our communities. In 2011, the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension Military Youth and Family Program started the “Purple Up! for Military Kids” to encourage communities to support military children for their strength and sacrifice.

Purple references the joint environment of the military, encompassing all service branches, Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard, and Veterans. Purple combines each branch’s colors into one: the Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard all use shades of blue, the Army uses green, and the Marines use red.

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is located less than a mile from Traip Academy, which is part of the Kittery School Department. Kittery’s school communities are made up of about one-third of military families. To honor these families during this time of year, Shipyard School Liaison Officer Kirsten Ferullo and staff planted purple tulip bulbs last fall that will bloom soon.

“Being a military child is not always easy, but when you get a nice community you can thrive in, it lightens the load a bit,” said Mary Auman, a first-year student at Kittery School Department’s Traip Academy.

Another Traip Academy student, Aubrey Jackson, added, “It’s so important to get to know your new community before you move.”

Kittery School Department supports and empowers military-connected students and families. This spring, we celebrate their resilience, strength, and unique contributions to Maine’s education system.

“We have created a district video for those families who are moving into the area,” said Kittery Superintendent Eric Waddell. “Our goal is to ensure that every military family feels supported and welcomed as they become part of our Kittery family.”

Visit the U.S. Department of Defense website for more information and resources on the Month of the Military Child. You can also find more information about Military Appreciation Month here.