Minister Ronald Lamola presides over launch and renaming of refurbished Justice College, 24 May

The refurbished Justice College is set to unveil its new identity, marking 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy in South Africa. The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Mr Ronald Lamola, will preside over this historic event, and it promises to be a momentous occasion.

Event details:

Date : 24 May 2024

Time : 08h30

Venue: Justice College, 332 Johannes Ramokhoase Street, Tshwane (Gauteng Province)

Key highlights:

Renaming ceremony: Minister Ronald Lamola will preside over the official renaming of the college, emphasising its continued commitment to legal excellence.

Public Lecture: Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, Justice Mandisa Maya, will deliver a public lecture, reflecting on the significance of the legal education in our evolving democracy.

Legacy and evolution: Established in 1957, Justice College has grown into reputable institution, offering comprehensive training programs for legal practitioners. From its modest beginnings as Justice Training, it now encompasses diverse aspects of legal education, including specialised training for judicial officers, prosecutors and interpreters.

Global Impact: Justice College’s influence extends beyond South Africa’s borders. Officials from Swaziland, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, the Republic of South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda regularly attend our courses, fostering regional collaboration.

Cutting-Edge Facilities: The refurbished college boast state-of-the-art training facilities, ensuring an optimal learning environment for future legal professionals.

Media are requested to confirm attendance by contacting Mr Victor Mateane Phala on 084 888 5162.

Join us as we celebrate the legacy of Justice College and envision a brighter legal future for all.

Enquiries:

Chrispin Phiri

Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services Spokesperson

Cell: 081 781 2261