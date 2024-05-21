Submit Release
Minister Barbara Creecy on a search for 11 missing fishermen

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy, has received the news that the search for the eleven (11) missing fishermen has been called off with deep sadness.

“I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families of the 11 crew members who are now presumed deceased. I understand that the families of the bereaved fishermen have been informed that the search has been called off and that they are receiving professional counselling and support, and appropriate counselling will be given to the other fishermen who survived this incident,” said Minister Creecy.

SAMSA Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Cape Town working together with other stakeholders led the Search and Rescue (SAR). A review of the search progression, the search efforts, and the continuous lack of sighting reports from the incident start, and the unfavourable weather, led the MRCC to conclude the SAR effort.

The Minister welcomes the appointment of the casualty investigation team by the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA). The investigation will determine the cause of the sinking and ensure that all safety protocols were followed.

Minister Creecy would like to take this opportunity to ask fellow South Africans to keep the bereaved families in their thoughts and prayers.

