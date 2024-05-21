Minister Barbara Creecy meets with families of Lepanto Crew following tragic hake deep sea trawl vessel sinking, 22 May

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy, will meet the families of the crew of the sunken hake deep-sea trawl vessel, Lepanto, on Wednesday, 22 May 2024. The vessel sank off the West Coast last week.

The Search and Rescue (SAR) effort was called off by SAMSA Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Cape Town on Sunday, 19 May 2024. The continuous lack of sighting reports from the incident and the unfavourable weather led the MRCC to conclude the SAR effort.

Members of the media are invited to be part of the visit as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Time: 11h00

Venue: Sea Harvest, Viking Division, 4 South Arm Road, Table Bay Harbour, Cape Town

