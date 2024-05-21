SJF Material Handling Marks 45 Years of Innovation and Excellence

SJF Material Handling celebrates 45-year legacy of providing turn-key warehouse solutions as one of the largest stocking distributors of used material handling equipment.

SJF Material Handling, Inc. is proud to announce its 45th anniversary. Founded in 1979, SJF evolved into an award-winning full-service turnkey provider of warehouse solutions from its origin as one of the largest stocking distributors of used material handling equipment. While still active in the used equipment sector, it is SJF’s integration and automation services, combined with partnerships with some of the industry's best manufacturers of conveyor systems, robotics, AMRs, scanning, and storage solutions, that provided for SJF’s success and growth. Driven by technological advancements within the industry and its commitment to offering its customers superior service, SJF serves companies from startup to Fortune 500 across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

"Reflecting on the past 45 years, we are immensely proud of what we've achieved and the relationships we've built," said Frank Sterner, CEO of SJF. "Our journey from used equipment sales to becoming a comprehensive solution provider in material handling reflects our dedication to evolving with the industry and our clients' needs."

Embracing technology has been a cornerstone of SJF’s success in its mission to better serve clients nationwide. From building one of the industry's first websites (SJF.com) in 1995, SJF continues to make the customer experience easier with the addition of its online store, which offers an ever-growing selection of new material handling products. SJF’s website also offers its customers volumes of information and the ability to request quotes, chat with a solution specialist, or just ask questions.

As SJF Material Handling looks to the future, the company remains committed to providing top-tier material handling solutions and continuing its tradition of excellence and innovation.

For more information about SJF Material Handling, please visit www.sjf.com.

