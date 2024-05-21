STAX Engineering Partners with Hyundai GLOVIS to Offer Emissions Capture and Control Services

Maritime emissions capture and control company continues momentum in the auto shipping industry

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAX Engineering, a pioneer in maritime emissions capture and control, is proud to announce an agreement with Hyundai GLOVIS, one of the largest operators of vehicle transports. The agreement will bring STAX’s cutting-edge services to all GLOVIS auto carriers at the ports of Benicia, Los Angeles/Long Beach, & Hueneme. This is the fifth such agreement STAX has made in just 10 weeks.



GLOVIS is one of the largest OEM logistics providers nationally. The company has processed over 1 million automobiles in the United States since 2002.

STAX, a grantee of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), is the only provider authorized to service both container vessels and auto carriers in California; service for auto carriers began in early April 2024 and is available everywhere STAX has a presence. This is the second announcement of an automobile shipping leader partnering with STAX in the last month. In April, STAX announced its work with AMPORTS at the Port of Benicia.

As a readily available and environmentally friendly option, STAX offers land- and barge-based, mobile emissions capture and control technology to shipping terminal and fleet operators for a nominal hourly fee. STAX's patented, flexible exhaust capture system is designed to fit all ships without modification, even in the most congested ports. The exhaust is filtered once it is captured and funneled into the STAX system. STAX removes 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) before being released as purified gas. To date, STAX has treated at-berth vessels for a cumulative of 3,200 hours and 23 tons of pollutants controlled—and counting.

“Our continued momentum in bringing point-of-capture emissions reductions is in part thanks to our partners' eagerness to curb their emissions,” says Mike Walker, Chief Executive Officer, STAX. “We take pride in providing port communities affordable and accessible emissions capture and control services. Our work with auto carriers like GLOVIS is just the beginning of our expansion across the U.S. and the rest of the world.”

