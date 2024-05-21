Presidency on on the telephone call between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Charles Michel of European Council

Today, HE President Cyril Ramaphosa and the President of the European Council, HE Mr Charles Michel, had a bilateral telephone conversation. The two leaders held a positive and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues that they share as strategic partners.

They reaffirmed the importance of South African and European engagement to address challenges to global peace and security as well as reaffirmed the importance of respect for international law.

They both welcomed the recent bilateral South Africa-European Union Political and Security Dialogue Forum, and the Human Rights Dialogue held in Pretoria on 26 and 27 February 2024, and they agreed to continue stepping up cooperation to support stability and prosperity.

In this regard, both Presidents discussed the importance of upholding the UN charter and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity notably in Ukraine. Furthermore, both Presidents stressed the importance of addressing urgently the situation in the Middle East, notably reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, release of hostages as well as the provision of humanitarian assistance, recalling the orders of the International Court of Justice in this respect.

They both underlined the importance of a political solution to the tensions in the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo through support to ongoing peace processes and recalled their appeal to the warring parties in Sudan for an immediate and durable ceasefire.

They also agreed to work closely in the run up to and during South Africa’s upcoming Presidency of the G20 in 2025, including on the protection and advancement of multilateral cooperation and the international rules-based order.

Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Charles Michel further discussed the strategic partnership between the European Union and South Africa, which has brought economic and social dividends to both sides since its inception.

They welcomed recent engagements in Brussels and in Pretoria to deepen and expand the partnership to new areas of mutual interest, such as strategic value chains in the sectors of green hydrogen, critical minerals and vaccines, which will also support progress in regional integration and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Against this framework of close and regular cooperation, both Presidents agreed to hold a bilateral Summit at earliest convenience.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President, on media@enquiries.gov.za