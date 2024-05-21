Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela celebrates transformation milestones in tourism, 23 May

On 23 of May 2024, the Deputy Minister of Tourism Mr. Fish Mahlalela together with the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Empowerment Fund (NEF), Mr Mziwabantu Dayimani, will host an event at the Graskop Gorge in the Mpumalanga Province to mark the milestones attained through the Department’s Tourism Transformation Fund (TTF).

The TTF is a dedicated capital investment funding mechanism established in 2021 by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) to financially support assist black-owned tourism enterprises to invest in projects in the tourism sector.

The R120 million fund provided a combination of grant, debt financing and equity contributions to facilitate capital investment in the tourism sector. The grant funding portion was utilised to reduce the approved loan finance and/or equity contribution by the NEF, where commercial viability of the tourism project had been established.

The Department and the NEF invite you to join us as we celebrate the success of the TTF, and mark the milestone and progress of the funded entrepreneurs whose projects are poised to add to the diversity of the sector’s tourism offerings. Media itinerary: