Halcyon and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Ransomware Prevention & Recovery to the Public Sector

First-Of-Its-Kind Cybersecurity Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies

AUSTIN, Texas and RESTON, Va., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halcyon, a cybersecurity platform built to stop business disruption caused by ransomware, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Halcyon’s Public Sector Distributor, making the company’s industry-leading Anti-Ransomware and Cyber Resilience Platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contracts.



“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to leverage the company’s longstanding track record of expertise and reach within the Public Sector marketplace,” said Jaynelle Binns, Partner Director at Halcyon. “Their ability to navigate and streamline Government procurement processes is crucial to expanding our Public Sector business. Furthermore, their expertise in marketing and sales support and their network of reseller partners will enhance our brand visibility and market reach within the Public Sector.”

Data exfiltration and threats of exposure have become prevalent in today’s sophisticated cybersecurity landscape. Halcyon offers a unique cybersecurity solution tailored for the Public Sector market. As a premier ransomware prevention and recovery platform, Halcyon addresses a critical gap that leaves Government agencies susceptible to data extortion and downtime caused by ransomware attacks. Halcyon’s unique encryption key capture technology allows for widescale decryption of data locked up by ransomware attacks – preventing the need to restore from backups or pay criminal cybergroups to restore access.

“With the addition of Halcyon’s ransomware solution to our offerings, we can directly tackle one of the largest disruptions facing the Public Sector market - ransomware," said Drew Berry, Sales Manager who leads the Halcyon Team at Carahsoft. “This platform is essential for agencies to combat ransomware and drive cyber resilience. We look forward to working with our reseller partners to facilitate the procurement process for Halcyon and help our joint customers close this crucial gap in the cybersecurity marketplace.”

Halcyon’s software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Halcyon team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or Halcyon@carahsoft.com.

About Halcyon

Halcyon is the only anti-ransomware platform that prevents business disruption and stops data extortion attacks. Our flagship product combines next-generation ransomware prevention, encryption key capture, automatic file decryption, and data leak protection into one single product. Backed by a ransomware warranty, Halcyon reduces the time spent recovering from a ransomware attack from days and weeks to minutes and hours. To learn more visit www.halcyon.ai

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk, and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance, and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions further here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

