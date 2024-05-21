Submit Release
State and local agencies to host community event focused on Lower Yakima Valley drinking water

UNION GAP  – 

On May 29, state and local agencies are hosting an open house-style event to provide information about well water safety in the Lower Yakima Valley.

The event is hosted by a group of agencies working to reduce nitrate contamination in the area:

  • Department of Ecology
  • Department of Health
  • Yakima Health District
  • Yakima County
  • Department of Agriculture
  • South Yakima Conservation District

The event is free and open to the public, with door prizes, kids' activities, and tacos included.

Attendees will learn if they qualify for free well sampling, free bottled water, and/or a free water treatment system. They will also learn how they can protect their health and what else is being done to address the issue.

The agencies welcome feedback, ideas, and concerns from the public at the event.

Event details

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Time: 4-7 p.m. (come and go any time)

Location: La Cosecha (344 N 11th St, Sunnyside)

Background

Groundwater in the Lower Yakima Valley contains elevated levels of nitrate. While nitrates do not cause health issues for most adults, some people may be at greater risk due to their age or certain health conditions.

Local and state agencies have partnered through the Groundwater Management Area project to reduce nitrate levels in groundwater and ensure Lower Valley communities have clean drinking water.

For more information about these efforts, visit our website or read our latest newsletter update in English or in Spanish.

