Legend Senior Living Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for Sixth Time

WICHITA, Kan., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work Institute has honored Legend Senior Living® with certification as a Great Place to Work for the sixth time. The certification process considered more than 1,000 employee surveys from across Legend Senior Living’s 58 locations in six states. Nearly 80% of Legend associates rated the company as a Great Place to Work, or 20 points higher than the average company. Legend is also rated higher than the national percentage of employees in senior living. As high as 90 percent of associates at several Legend residences rate the company as a GPTW.



Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning.

“The Great Place to Work Certification is extremely important to us as it reflects our consistent dedication to providing a positive experience for every Legend associate, no matter their role in the company,” said Matt Buchanan, President, Legend Senior Living. “It's especially gratifying that the surveys come from the employees themselves to a third-party, which will continue to help attract the most compassionate professionals to serve seniors.”

According to Great Place to Work research, employees are 15 times more likely to choose a company that is certified as a great workplace. Certified great work places also retain and attract more talent and provide a more positive and purposeful work environment.

In addition to consistent certifications as a Great Place to Work, Legend residences are routinely recognized among the Top 25 Senior Living communities by Fortune Magazine and U.S. News & World Report’s Best of Senior Living.

About Legend Senior Living

Legend Senior Living is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 58 residences — spanning independent living, assisted living, memory care and personal care — in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For®” and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Paul Hansen

Vice President, Marketing

Legend Senior Living

316-616-6288

paul.hansen@legendseniorliving.com